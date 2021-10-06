Mike Flanagan is making a new Netflix horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe

First there was The Haunting of Hill House sending shivers down our spine, then The Haunting of Bly Manor had us shuffling behind the sofa. This year, Midnight Mass was the latest of Mike Flanagan’s horror series to burrow its way into our brains (and watchlists) on Netflix – and there’s plenty more where that came from.

The streamer has announced the horror mastermind is working on an eight-episode limited series. We know only two things at this early stage. A) The title: The Fall of the House of Usher, and B) It’ll be based on the works of writer Edgar Allan Poe.

There’s more horror coming from Mike Flanagan to Netflix.@flanaganfilm and Intrepid Pictures are creating a new 8-episode limited series titled THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. pic.twitter.com/04cHQ0Z03QOctober 6, 2021 See more

Poe was a 19th Century writer, famed for his Gothic works including The Raven, The Tell-Tale Heart and, you guessed it, The Fall of the House of Usher – a short story about a family driven mad by illness and tragedy.

Netflix has also doubled down on Flanagan-mania, confirming that his adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel The Midnight Club will be coming to the streamer at some point in the near future.

Flanagan has already confirmed the cast for that anthology series: Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, and Sauriyan Sapkota. It began filming in March of this year.

No release date is set for either project, though horror fans can rest easy – for once – knowing Netflix’s horror roster is set to heat up momentarily.

