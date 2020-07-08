Popular

Microsoft is reportedly telling developers that Xbox Series X game upgrades have to be free

By

Microsoft wants all next-gen game upgrades to be free on Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X game upgrades could be free for all cross-gen titles, with Microsoft said to be pushing for publishers to refrain from charging extra to those who want a next-gen copy of a game they already own.

The information comes from a new report by VideoGamesChronicle, who cite multiple publishing sources revealing that Microsoft's next-gen policy hopes to include the guarantee that anyone accessing an Xbox Series X version of a game they already own on Xbox One shouldn't have to pay for the upgrade.

Read more

(Image credit: Epic)

If the Travis Scott Astronomical performance proved anything, it's that Fortnite is changing the entertainment industry forever

This request from Microsoft is apparently tied in to Xbox's Smart Delivery feature for its next-gen console, which ensures that players are enjoying the best version of an cross-gen game no matter which Xbox platform they're running it on. 

In other words, Microsoft is hoping to crack down on an influx of next-gen remasters that publishers would likely charge full price for, instead asking them to either offer a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X port or, at the vert least, a discount to those who buy a next-gen version from the Microsoft Store.

It sounds like these policies aren't mandatory, however, though major games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla have already confirmed their next-gen versions will be available for free to whomever owns a copy on current hardware. Hopefully, for the sake of the player, a suite of other publishers will follow suit. 

Here's what developers had to say about the recently revealed Unreal Engine 5 demo. You can also watch the entire thing for yourself in the video below. 

Alex Avard

I'm GamesRadar's Features Writer, which makes me responsible for gracing the internet with as many of my words as possible, including reviews, previews, interviews, and more. Lucky internet! 