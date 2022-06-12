Microsoft Flight Simulator spoils us with the Halo: Infinite Pelican ship

Microsoft Flight Simulator is all about realism, but it's ready to bend the rules a bit so you can fly the Halo Infinite Pelican craft. It’s available to download for free today.

This was just the cherry on the Microsoft Flight Simulator cake at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. It also revealed a special 40th Anniversary Edition (free for anyone who owns the original game or plays it through Xbox GamesPass) that will launch in November 2022.

The add-on will include helicopters and vintage aircraft, with planes and airports from Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight.

"We have also listened to our community and will incorporate the most requested aircraft types: helicopters, brought to life with an all-new Fluid Dynamics Simulation, gliders that allow you to experience the planet in a totally unique way, and a highly detailed, true-to-life airliner," said Jorg Neumann, head of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

You can see the complete list below:

Wright Flyer

Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”)

Douglas DC-3

De Havilland Canada DHC-2-Beaver

Bell-407 helicopter

Guimbal Cabri G2 helicopter

DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18 glider

DG Flugzeugbau DG1001E neo glider

Airbus A310

The Microsoft Flight Simulator development team also worked with the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum to recreate the famous Spirit of St. Louis for the 40th Anniversary Edition.

These are just the latest additions to the hit simulator game, in May Xbox launched the Microsoft Flight Simulator – Top Gun: Maverick Expansion that added new training missions, challenges, and of course aircraft to the game in honor of the movie's release.

Even without a real E3 2022, the E3 2022 schedule is still packed, so you can follow those links to stay current on everything that's happening throughout the weekend. Check out our Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase live coverage for all of today's big announcements, too.