Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 look set to come to PC with new rating

It looks like the first Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 will be re-releasing on PC soon, according to recent ratings.

The ratings come from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee (via Gematsu ), which lists the original Metal Gear that first released on the MSX back in 1987, along with Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance for PC.

Outside of Metal Gear Solid, it also has a PC rating for the Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania and Contra . The collection, which first released on PC back in 2002, includes Castlevania, Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest, and Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse, along with Contra and Super C.

Both of the early Metal Gear Solid games have come to PC the past, but since you can't currently buy them from any storefronts, the re-release would finally give players an easy way to play on PC again. It's something MSG fans have no doubt been hoping for, and if the ratings are an indication, we could see the games return to PC very soon.

Interestingly there's a bit of a buzz surrounding Metal Gear Solid at the moment, with news surfacing that claims the original Metal Gear Solid is reportedly getting a PS5 exclusive remake. The report also alleges that Metal Gear Solid 2, 3, and 4 will be getting the HD remaster treatment. While nothing is confirmed as of yet, it looks like we could be seeing a lot more of Snake in the future.

