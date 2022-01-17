Metal Gear Solid 2 intro looks superb in this Unreal Engine 5 remake

Solid Snake looks better than ever

Metal Gear Solid 2
An MGS fan is recreating Metal Gear Solid 2's intro cinematic in Unreal Engine 5 - and it already looks superb.

Just below, you can see a tweet from German developer Erasmus Brosdau. In the brief video in the tweet, Brosdau reveals he's working on recreating the intro cinematic for Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty in real-time, entirely in Unreal Engine 5.

In the very brief clip, we can see Solid Snake descending onto the tanker ship for the beginning sequence of the game, before Raiden enters the picture later on. The clip looks brilliant, with the rain perfectly catching in the lights of the ship at the beginning, and Snake's landing looking absolutely effortless.

And hey, it's even got a Hideo Kojima seal of approval (sort of). The original game's writer and director retweeted the clip from Brosdau through his own personal English Twitter account, promoting the recreated cinematic from Metal Gear Solid 2 to over 3.1 million followers around the world.

Apparently, this is far from the only Metal Gear Solid remake project on the horizon. According to a report late last year, a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is being undertaken at the studio responsible for porting Dark Souls to the Nintendo Switch, and is even employing Kojima as a creative consultant on the remake. It looks like we'll be waiting for both remakes for a fair few years yet.

Check out our Metal Gear Solid 6 wishlist for everything we'd like to see from a new entry in Konami's beloved series.

Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.