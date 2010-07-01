Meryl Streep to play Margaret Thatcher

Meryl Streep could be adding the Iron Lady to her CV – she’s currently in talks to play former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Mamma Mia! director Phyllida Lloyd is helming the biopic of Thatcher's life, with Jim Broadbent also in negotiations to play her husband.

The film will be set in 1982, and bear witness to Thatcher’s efforts to revive her failing career in the 17 days leading up to the Falklands War.

As THR note, “the 2 1/2-month war was a turning point for the prime minister, who, after the victory, saw her approval ratings double and went on to win a second term”.

Thatcher was more recently played by the brilliant Andrea Riseborough in TV movie Margaret Thatcher: The Long Walk To Finchley .

And if anybody can get the balance right between Thatcher’s stern exterior and her calculating intellect, its Meryl Streep. We suggest she watches the below for research purposes...

Source: [ The Hollywood Reporter ]

Is Streep made for this role? Give us a yell...