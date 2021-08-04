Mary Elizabeth Winstead turns assassin in first stylish trailer for Netflix thriller Kate

24 hours: not a whole lot of time, as it turns out. Especially if you're a trained assassin who has one more trigger to pull before succumbing to a lethal dose of poison.

The clock is ticking on Mary Elizabeth Winstead and, as the first trailer for Netflix's Kate shows, she's making the most of it. This looks to be a stylish romp, filled with a trail of bloodied bodies and bullets that fly by at lightning-quick speed.

The eponymous killer has been poisoned and has only one more day to take down the "head honcho" of the Yakuza. Ably guided by her mentor (Woody Harrelson) as time runs out in a city filled with bright lights and even brighter laser sights, Kate must complete one final job before it's too late.

As premises go, it's instantly engaging – and aided by Winstead's inimitable ability to flit between badass and charming in an instant. Of course, the John Wick comparisons (as with Netflix's own recent Gunpowder Milkshake) will run rampant. But that's not always a bad thing. The formula works – look at Bob Odenkirk's Nobody – and Winstead is most certainly putting her own stamp on proceedings. Take a look at the final 'outnumbered' scene in the Kate trailer if you don't believe me. Winstead's got action chops, that’s for sure.

Kate, also starring Miku Martineau, is set for release on September 10. It kickstarts a stellar end-of-year run for the streamer, including Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds' Red Notice in November, plus sci-fi thriller Escape from Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth by the year's end.

