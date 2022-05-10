Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could be doing motion capture work

It looks like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently underdoing motion capture work at developer Insomniac.

Earlier this week, horror actor Tony Todd, who's portraying the monstrous Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, tweeted that he was undertaking motion capture work. A cursory glance at Todd's upcoming work on IMDB reveals the Spider-Man sequel is the only video game project he's currently working on and considering the game has a tentative release window of 2023, it's not hard to imagine the motion capture work the actor is referencing is for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Early riser. #Mocap time.May 9, 2022

If you're unfamiliar with Todd's past body of work, he's famed for starring in the original Candyman in the titular role, returning for Nia DaCosta's reboot/sequel in a very minor role last year. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gives Todd more welcome time in the spotlight, and considering we've already heard his raspy tones stealing the show in the debut trailer last year, we'd say he's already nailing the part.

In fact, Todd commented late last year that the sequel was "massive" in size. Todd actually cited the size of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as the main reason the sequel wouldn't be launching until 2023. Perhaps the follow-up to Miles Morales and Peter Parker's 2017 adventure could be even bigger than the original game.

As for the wider game of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the initial release window of 2023 still stands. Whenever the game does eventually arrive, it'll be launching as a PS5 exclusive, a change from Miles Morales's cross-gen launch on both PS4 and PS5 systems. Speaking of, Miles and Peter Parker are back in action together, taking on Venom and any other villains that care to emerge.

