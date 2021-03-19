Marvel's Avengers Spider-Man DLC now coming mid-to-late 2021 at the earliest

Marvel's Avengers' PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man DLC has been delayed, and while it doesn't have an updated release date, we know it's at least several months out.

Studio head Scot Amos of developer Crystal Dynamics recently clarified the current plans for Spider-Man. Speaking with IGN , Amos confirmed that Black Panther, who was just announced for the superhero action game , will be released before Spider-Man. "There are people working on [Spider-Man]," Amos affirmed, "and we still fully expect Spider-Man to come to PlayStation."

Spider-Man was first announced as an exclusive DLC character way back in August 2020, and he was originally scheduled to arrive in early 2021. However, the web-slinging hero isn't on the game's newly updated roadmap, which ends with the release of the Black Panther Wakanda expansion. Black Panther is slated for "summer and beyond," and with Spider-Man coming sometime after him, there's no telling when ol' Peter Parker will make his Avengers debut in-game, though it could be as late as this fall or winter.

Avengers just added Hawkeye as a playable character via the Future Imperfect update, which rolled out alongside big new-gen upgrades that boost the frame rate, graphical fidelity, and load times on PS5 and Xbox Series X . This spring, the Tachyon Anomaly will add an event that lets any combination of heroes – including duplicates, meaning four Hulks is a go – battle through power-scaled missions, followed by the Red Room Takeover later this year.