Marvel vs Capcom 3's director possibly confirms She-Hulk and crushes Phoenix Wright fans' hopes

Marvel vs. Capcom 3 director Ryota Niitsuma fielded some questions at Comic-Con last weekend, giving fans straight talk about which characters won't be making appearances in MVC3 and in the process may have confirmed one who will be.

During one of Capcom's live streams of MVC3, Niitsuma chatted very casually with the hosts and answered fan questions about MVC3very bluntly, directly saying whether or not certain characters would be in the game. The characters that got the axe? Phoenix Wright, Ghost Rider, Punisher, Daredevil, Emma Frost, and Gene from Godhand. Most notable on the list is probably Phoenix Wright, a character Capcom fans have been clamoring to see in a fighting game since Tatsunoko vs Capcom. Niitsuma is the producer and director for MVC3 so we're inclined to take what he says at face value, though it might all be a giant PR ruse to sendAce Attorney fanboys into a rage. Even more interesting is the potential character Niitsuma's comments may have confirmed.

An article at fighting game site Hypercombo.net put two and two together, taking Niitsuma's statements and an SRK forum post claiming he had a chat with Capcom community manager Seth Killian. Killian allegedly said that one character between She-Hulk, Daredevil and Phoenix Wright would be in the game. With Daredevil and Phoenix out that leaves the lovely Jennifer Walters, Attorney at law. Of course, this all hinges on the Seth's alleged comments,and as a PR wunderkind we know he's got a stranglehold on MVC3 info,but get a jet lagged, overworkedand probably tipsy Japanese game developer on a mic and who knows what he'll say!

And now I'm off to cry in the broom closet about Gene from God Handnot making the cut.

July 28, 2010