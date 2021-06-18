Marvel teases an identity crisis in what could be the revival of Dark Ages

A Spider-Man teaser for an upcoming Marvel Comics project is asking the curious question: "Who were you when the lights went out?"

(Image credit: Ryan Stegman/JP Mayer (Marvel Comics))

If you're stumbling over that, it's not just you - normally that kind of question is "Where were you when the lights went out?" but the deliberate phrasing seems to hint at some kind of change in personhood as a result of some comic book-y event associated with lights going out.

But that question also gives us an answer to what this is teasing - the comic book event Dark Ages by writer Tom Taylor, artist Iban Coello, colorist Brian Reber, and letterer Joe Sabino. Originally revealed in the Free Comic Book Day 2020 one-shot FCBD 2020 X-Men #1, the event was one of many projects put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the few Marvel comics missing in action which never returned when pretty much everything else has.

(Image credit: Iban Coello (Marvel Comics))

But now, apparently, Dark Ages is returning, beginning this September.

The 2020 one-shot FCBD 2020 X-Men #1 is hard to find these days, so make sure you read our rundown of the Dark Ages preview . Long story short, an EMP-like attack occurs in New York City taking out everything electrical - lights, power, even Iron Man's armor - and apparently Iron Man's Arc Reactor that keeps his heart going. We guess that because, in the preview's end, he lays dying with Pepper Potts (does that sound familiar?) questioning what has happened.

So what is it, and how is it connected to the mainstream Marvel U? It's described in the original FCBD 2020 X-Men #1 preview as "a saga of the Marvel Universe," but given there haven't been any effects of it in other Marvel books it could be a standalone or possibly alternate universe storyline.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

That's further suggested if you look closely at the tease above by Ryan Stegman and JP Mayer. That's not Spider-Man's current costume, but something slightly different. So it could be an alternate universe, or at least there's some reason for someone to create a new Spider-Man suit.

So where do you find out more about this? Stay tuned to Newsarama as we expect all will be revealed in the coming days and weeks leading up to Marvel's full release of its September 2021 schedule.