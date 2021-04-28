Marvel Eternals movie will have Nomadland director's "signature style" says Kevin Feige

If Chloé Zhao wasn't a highly sought-after director before taking home her Oscar for Best Director, she absolutely should be now. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed how the award-winning director made sure her "signature style' showed up in the Eternals movie.

Feige told Variety that during the development of the Eternals that Zhao "was really fighting for practical locations." It wasn't until he saw a sample reel of Eternals footage that he began to understand why she fought so hard for her choices in filming locations.

"And I had to keep saying, ‘This is right out of a camera; there’s no VFX work to this at all!'" he said. "Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and mist coming up from the shore on this giant cliffside — really impressive stuff."

Then when Feige watched Nomadland, he finally got how she used shot locations for her "signature style."

This is great news for Marvel fans who have wanted to see how Zhao would tackle the Eternals movie – a superhero team-up about an immortal race of superbeings who come out of hiding to save the world – a massive project to tackle. However, from what Feige has shared, Zhao took it on like she would any other project, and that's a positive because she just won an Oscar for one of her works, Nomadland.

You'll soon be able to see for yourself once Eternals hits theaters in November this year.

