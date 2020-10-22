Marvel Comics January 2021 solicitations and covers revealed

Get a look ahead at the new year inside the House of Ideas with the just-released Marvel Comics January 2021 solicitations.

January will bring some new creators and characters to Marvel Comics, with longtime DC ‘exclusive’ artist Brett Booth joins writer Jonathan Hickman for X-Men #17 following the recent departure of series artist Leinil Francis Yu.

Then US Agent #3 debuting a new hero to take up the mantle and replace John Walker as the United States government’s personal superhero – ironic, considering Walker himself was introduced as a replacement for Steve Rogers as Captain America.

And then there’s the Starlight Squadron – a new wing of elite space fighter pilots joining the Star Wars canon in Star Wars #10.

And of course, the Venom-centric event King in Black event rolls on with numerous tie-ins, including the arrival of Knull in Venom #32, while it in the main King in Black boo the heroes will still be reeling from something shocking which'll happen in December's #2.

And the de facto face of Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, will be reeling still from the reveal of the new big bad Kindred's secret identity in Amazing Spider-Man, as one of several new Spider-Man comics coming up.

VENOM #32

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

KING IN BLACK ARRIVES!

• EDDIE BROCK is about to face the biggest challenge of his life…but he’s not alone.

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SEANAN McGUIRE (W) • FLAVIANO (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

GWEN STACY ENTERS THE FRAY AGAINST THE KING IN BLACK!

Bonded to a synthetic symbiote from another reality, GHOST-SPIDER, aka Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, is unique among the webslingers of the multiverse!

But when KNULL descends on her adopted home, his gravity well of dark psychic energy will reap unforeseen consequences not only on Gwen, but on her symbiotic suit as well!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CLAY McLEOD CHAPMAN & FRANK TIERI (W) • GUIU VILANOVA & DANILO BEYRUTH (A)

Cover by TONY MOORE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TONY MOORE

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DARKNESS REIGNS OVER THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #1 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by BERNARD CHANG

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

KINGPIN’S KILLERS VERSUS AN ARMY OF UNKILLABLE DRAGONS!

An army of evil space dragons have come to attack Earth and are starting with New York. MAYOR FISK has a plan for that. Assembling a group of killers, mercenaries, and just generally pretty horrible people like TASKMASTER, RHINO, STAR, MR. FEAR, and BATROC THE LEAPER, Mayor Fisk tasks them with saving the city or die trying…or die right then and there. The fate of the entire world may rest in the hands of the absolute worst people in the Marvel Universe. What could go wrong?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SIMON SPURRIER (W) • JESUS SAIZ (A) • Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by Jesus Saiz

Variant cover by Benjamin Su

Hidden Gem Variant cover by Tod Smith

THE BLACK KNIGHT DUELS THE KING IN BLACK!

KNULL’s ferocious assault upon earth has begun and Dane Whitman – Avenger, hero, and wielder of the mighty Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT – takes up sword and shield to defend against the unstoppable onslaught. Though the blade grants Dane incredible power so too does it consume him with a lust for violence and destruction. As the endless horde of symbiote dragons darken the skies of Shanghai, will the Black Knight overcome the growing evil within himself and join AERO and SWORD MASTER in saving the city?! And what secrets will the battle against Knull reveal about Dane’s past?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Peter David (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

Forces collide!

Take a trip with SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN as he aligns himself with…KANG THE CONQUEROR? That can’t be right.

Be here in January to see how the pieces fit as Spider-Man heads to space!

You’ll never guess who else is here to help Spidey! (Hint: She’s on the cover!)

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: MARVEL TALES #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JIM SHOOTER, TOM DEFALCO & DAN SLOTT

Penciled by MIKE ZECK, RON FRENZ & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by INHYUK LEE

Go back in black with Spider-Man and his symbiotic suit as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel’s most impressive talent from the past eight decades. First, amid the chaos of Secret Wars, there comes a costume in MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #8 from the titanic team of Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck! But there’s more to the outfit than meets the eye — as Spider-Man, the ferocious Puma and the Fantastic Four all discover in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #256-258 by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz! Plus: A mighty Marvel team-up of legendary Spidey creators Dan Slott and Mark Bagley results in a poignant tale featuring the late, lamented police captain Jean DeWolff, from VENOM SUPER SPECIAL #1!

112 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

KING IN BLACK #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

DRAGON VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TATTOO VARIANT COVER BY IAN BEDERMAN

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

After last issue’s shocking finale, the heroes of the Marvel Universe are reeling. Outgunned and outmanned, but never outdone, they unite and face KNULL, God of the Abyss, as he ensnares the planet in the darkness of his reign! Superstars DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN continue to raise the game — and the stakes for the Marvel Universe in this Earth-shattering epic!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

SPIDER-WOMAN BREAKS BAD!

• As the cure comes in sight, SPIDER-WOMAN puts it all on the line…then she crosses it.

• With friends like OCTAVIA VERMIS, who needs enemies? Not Jessica Drew, but it looks like she’s getting them anyways.

• Even if Spider-Woman can find the cure, what will there be left to save?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK CAT #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by ARIST DEYN

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

A CLASSIC GAME OF CAT AND…SYMBIOTE?

• Black Cat has to steal from Knull himself!

• If you know Felicia Hardy, she never shows up inappropriately dressed - THIS ISSUE, Felicia gets her own ANTI-VENOM COSTUME!

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #2 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON & TORUNN Grønbekk (W) • NINA VAKUEVA (A)

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

Profile variant cover by Phil Noto

SAVE THE SENTRY – SAVE THE VALKYRIES – SAVE THE EARTH!

Knull and his symbiote horrors have come to Earth, and now all Jane Foster sees when she looks at that big blue globe…is a vision of death. Most of Earth’s heroes are locked in battle on the ground, and it’s up to Jane and the Sentry to protect the rest! But Knull’s power has spread over the galaxy and infected creatures even older than the gods…and it may not matter how many Valkyries Jane can bring to their aid.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON & TORUNN Grønbekk (W) • NINA VAKUEVA (A)

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PROFILE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MATTIA DE IULIS

JANE FOSTER RETURNS!

Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. When the King in Black comes to Midgard, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries to help stop him -- starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard’s own hallowed halls, and X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn’t know…is that she never was the only Valkyrie after all. Who is the fourth warrior? Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk team up with artist Nina Vakueva for a story that will rock the foundations of the Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



DEADPOOL #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

GERARDO SANDOVAL (A/C)

KING OF THE MONSTERS VERSUS KING OF THE DRAGONS!

• An evil, ancient cult wants to kill DEADPOOL.

• An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool.

• Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool??? (I mean, we know why…)

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KURT BUSIEK (W)

BEN DEWEY & JONAS SCHARF (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

THE BLACK TIDE lay waste to all that lies before them, cutting a swath of devastation and death across the ocean floor. The only chance to stop them may lie with ATTUMA’s people — and if that fails, nothing stands between The Black Tide and Atlantis itself. A tragedy that will impact Atlantean history forever, and transform friendship into enmity. The secrets of THE KING IN BLACK are buried here.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #26

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO & MIKE HAWTHORNE (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

A DEVIL CONSUMED!

Matt faces a darkness unlike any before. Meanwhile, ELEKTRA may be in over her head for the first time in her life.

DAREDEVIL must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

THE GUARDIANS CLEANSED?!

• KNULL and his dragons are cleansing entire worlds of life. SPARTAX is their next target – and the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY can’t save it alone.

• It’s a good day for the return of the legendary STAR-LORD...

• Meanwhile, as the team battle cosmic horror, something worse is waiting – as the clock ticks down to the Last Stand in...

• THREE...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #17

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

“BLACK SKIES” PART 1!

CONAN rings in the New Year on Ryker’s Island — which he promptly breaks out of with the help of...DEADPOOL. The two warriors fight together against the symbiotes of KNULL, and Conan makes a surprising discovery that may help him overcome KULAN GATH.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

THE UNION #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PAUL GRIST (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

variant cover by JOHN McCREA - APR200880

Design Variant by R.B. SILVA - APR200881

A FRACTURED UNION?!

• THE UNION must battle for their lives (and each other) as KNULL’s Invasion crescendos!

• Thrust unto the global stage, will they be able to prove themselves as a team or will they crumble as the world watches?

• Plus, a devastating blow to the fledgling team rocks them to their very core!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR200879

S.W.O.R.D. #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHAT IS PROTOCOL V?

The S.W.O.R.D. station is thrown in at the deep end of a planetary crisis as Krakoa battles the KING IN BLACK! While a cross-division team take on latex dragons from outer space, Abigail Brand prepares a deniable operation all her own. What is PROTOCOL V - and can the Earth survive it?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE KELLY (W) • CHRIS BACHALO (A) • Cover by DAVID FINCH

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO - APR200823

DIE-CUT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO - MAR201129

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY LARRY LIEBER - APR200824

LAUNCH VARIANT COVER BY TBA - APR200825

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH - APR200826

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS - APR200827

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS - APR200828

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG - APR200829

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAROQUE - APR200830

VARIANT COVER BY Adam Kubert - APR200831

VARIANT COVER BY TBA - APR200832

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE - APR200833

BUCKLE UP, TIGER!

Get ready for the most action-packed, pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping comic OF ALL TIME! As the name implies, once you read page one, panel one, SPIDER-MAN DOES NOT STOP! A mystery at Empire State University thrusts Spider-Man into an adventure that starts in uptown Manhattan and will take him around the world, pitting him against Marvel Universe villains old and new and give you a Spider-Man adventure (and Spider-Man) the likes of which you’ve never seen.

THIS BOOK IS NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, SO CHECK WITH YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE READING!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN GRAPHIC COMIC BOX

INSIDE DIMENSIONS: 15-1/2” X 7-5/8” X 10-7/8”

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN COMIC BOX (BUNDLES OF 5) - $50.00

ORDER USING THIS CODE: MAR201128

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #1 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LARRY HAMA (W) • DAVID WACHTER (A) • Cover by BILLY TAN

Variant Cover by DAVID AJA

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY KIM JACINTO

AN IRON FIST EPIC FROM LEGENDARY CREATOR LARRY HAMA!

Someone is killing the ancient dragons that power the HEAVENLY CITIES, and only IRON FIST and the DEADLY WEAPONS can stop them…if they can discover who they are in time! Zombie armies, mystical portals, dragon hearts, some of the Marvel Universe’s deadliest fighters all converge in one action-packed extravaganza, and the fate of all worlds hangs in the balance! LARRY HAMA and DAVID WACHTER are building a story that hits as hard as the Iron Fist itself!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



ETERNALS #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD Ribić (A/C)

VARIANT BY GEOFF SHAW

Head Shot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Journey to the heart of the DEVIANT CITY!

• Come berserk Lemuria, home of the Deviants, city of a 12 million species.

• An Eternal has been murdered by one of their own.

• And Sersi’s number one suspect is…Thena?!

• Plus, why is Ikaris so interested in the fate of a human boy?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PETER DAVID (W) • Javier Pina (A) • cover by Dale Keown

Variant cover by Ryan Stegman

Variant cover by Ed McGuinness

Variant cover by Joe Bennett

Hidden Gem variant cover by TBA

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PETER DAVID AND THE MAESTRO RETURN IN A BRAND-NEW SERIES!

The man once known as the Hulk is now neither man, nor Hulk — call him only THE MAESTRO! After deposing Dystopia’s ancient ruler, the Maestro sets his sights even bigger. It’s time the entire planet Earth recognized their one true god! But the Maestro isn’t the only immortal left…and if he wants to truly dominate the planet, he’ll have to face the most powerful beings in creation! PETER DAVID continues the tale that began decades ago in the legendary Future Imperfect!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

M.O.D.O.K. HEAD GAMES #2 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JORDAN BLUM & PATTON OSWALT (W) • SCOTT HEPBURN (A) • Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Variant cover by David Nakayama

Still haunted by visions of a life he never had, M.O.D.O.K.’s quest to uncover the truth will find him teaming up with the most unlikely of allies… none other than IRON MAN himself! Two genius intellects… one mission… what could go wrong?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LEGEND OF SHANG-CHI #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Alyssa Wong (W) • Andie Tong (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Jay Anacleto

Deadly Hands vs. Deadly Blades!

• Someone has been stealing artifacts of WMD potential.

• It’s up to Shang-Chi to find this person and stop them.

• But is he prepared to go toe-to-toe with Lady Deathstrike?!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$3.99

JUGGERNAUT #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • RON GARNEY (A) • Cover by GEOFFREY SHAW

IT’S NOT THE END…HE’S UNSTOPPABLE!

The JUGGERNAUT just keeps barreling down the path of righteousness — right into the hands of some very dangerous people. But the question is: for all his personal growth…can Cain Marko save anyone but himself?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VITA AYALA (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by BERNARD CHANG - FEB200863

Design Variant Cover by TOM MULLER - FEB200864

Hidden Gem Wraparound Variant Cover by JIM LEE - FEB200861

Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK - FEB200862

WHEN DID THE X–MEN GET SIDEKICKS?!

Now! Don’t miss the debut of the greatest teenage super hero team of all time! They’ve learned from the best, now they’re ready to be put to the test! But who the heck are these kids, and where do they come from? Guest-starring the X–Men!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (of 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES, JED MacKAY, JOHN RIDLEY (W)

CHRIS BACHALO, JESÚS SAIZ, JORGE FORNÉS (A)

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

THE BEST THERE IS BY THE BEST THERE ARE!

The groundbreaking series continues! Thrill to the Marvel Comics debut of Oscar winner JOHN RIDLEY 12 Years a Slave, The American Way) as he and JORGE FORNÉS bring LOGAN to Japan, where he will question his honor as he clashes blades with the SILVER SAMURAI!

Then, it’s back to his X-FORCE days with JED MacKAY and JESÚS SAIZ, as WOLVERINE must stop A.I.M.’s plot for the red planet! And, nothing can prepare you for the unstoppable team-up of DONNY CATES and CHRIS BACHALO as Wolverine has a run-in with…COSMIC GHOST RIDER?!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

CABLE #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

LUCKY TO MEET YOU !

Cable gets together with his – ahem - intimate friend Domino long before they ever met! Will it be a fortunate encounter? Or has Cable met his match?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #9

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

Marvel Vs Alien Variant Cover by R.B.SILVA

WEAPON X – TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER!

WOLVERINE’s back in MADRIPOOR for an underworld criminal auction specializing in super hero artifacts that will surface more than just bad memories for the mutant formerly known as WEAPON X!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

HELLIONS #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

SMILE!

It was a simple mission: retrieve NANNY’S ship and create a new containment armor for the recently resurrected ORPHAN-MAKER. But the emergence of an old enemy and his deadly warriors make their renewed life a hell on Earth for the HELLIONS!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FACTOR #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • DAVID BALDEON (A)

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

DEATH SCREAM!

Siryn is dead. Again. And again. And again.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #17

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • BRETT BOOTH (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

STORM THE EMPIRE!

When the Shi’ar Empire asks the X-Men for help, Cyclops, Storm and Marvel Girl answer the call.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

MARVEL vs ALIEN VARIANT COVER by SALVADOR Larroca

TERRORS OF THE DEEP!

FORGE, WOLVERINE and QUENTIN QUIRE brave the depths of the sea, where a deadly discovery reveals a dark side of KRAKOA.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #15

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A/C)

ONCE MORE INTO THE CRUCIBLE!

As KARMA and DANI delve deeper into their nightmares, a spider sets his eyes on the most vulnerable of the NEW MUTANTS...Meanwhile, in the Wild Hunt, children play at being adults and prepare for the fight of their lives.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #17

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

QUEEN ELIZABETH III?!?

Opportunities and opportunists. Two heads-of-state seek to restore the state of things.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #17

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

MARVEL vs ALIEN VARIANT COVER

by SALVADOR Larroca

REMATCH!

Storm versus Calisto. This time, it’s personal.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KYLE HIGGINS, MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

VARIANT COVER BY KIA ASAMIYA

PHOTO COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

With every step comes an earthquake. With every breath comes fire that melts steel. Witness calamity incarnate: BEMULAR!!

But even if ULTRAMAN can slay this dark beast and prevent catastrophe, it will be too late to prevent the birth of a new world — leaving one final decision to be made, that promises to forever change the destiny of humanity.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A) • Cover by JAMES STOKOE

Variant Cover by LUKE ROSS

THE MAKING OF A SPACE MARINE!

• Young MARNEUS CALGAR has passed his Space Marine Aspirant testing...but that means the real trial is only just beginning!

• As Marneus undergoes the rigorous training, excruciating organ implantation and strenuous physical augmentation, he will have to prove that, against all odds, he has what it takes!

• And in the 41st Millennium, the assault on CALGAR ESTATES reaches a deadly climax!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

IRON MAN #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER by ACO

VARIANT COVER by Frank Cho

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

THE FIRST ACT OF “THE BOOKS OF KORVAC” REACHES ITS STUNNING CONCLUSION!

It’s put up or shut up time with KORVAC as the android mastermind begins the next phase of his ascent toward absolute power, and IRON MAN begrudgingly decides to finally ask for help. But…from who? As he takes charge of new allies and tries to use HELLCAT’s weakened state to his advantage, Tony Stark might instead risk everyone’s life including his own, especially when he confronts Korvac himself, one on one.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK: FLATLINE #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • DECLAN SHALVEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN NOWLAN

ONE CREATOR – ONE HULK – ONE SUPERSTAR STORY!

Declan Shalvey writes and draws an IMMORTAL HULK tale that gets to the heart of gamma! Every morning, Bruce Banner wakes up in a new place. The Hulk is trying to tell him something — but Bruce has had enough of his green-veined alters. When a new gamma-powered villain shows up in a small New Mexico town, Bruce is forced to confront the source of his anger…and it’s not what you expect. Don’t miss an extraordinary tale from one of the industry’s top talents!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL HULK #43

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Homage variant cover by JOE BENNETT

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

• New York City holds eight million people...and harbors one monster. A creature of chaos and anarchy, driven by rage and contempt for the structures of man.

• His criminal activities continue even while the beast is hidden in the skin of an ordinary human. But don’t be afraid, citizens. This radioactive disease has a cure.

• The U-FOES are here... and they’re going to kill the HULK.

• Say “thank you.”

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #28

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

“Nullified”

The deadliest weapon in the universe. The greatest force it could ever be leveled at. And a decision that could forever change the life of our Fantastic cast! Plus, a shocking return of a major character! This one is not to be missed!

Guest-starring the SILVER SURFER... and more!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS #41

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • COVER BY LEINIL YU

DESIGN VARIANT COVER by Javier Garrón

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE BATTLE TO DECIDE THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX CONTINUES!

Who will wield the power of the PHOENIX FORCE? A globe-spanning tournament is underway, under the direction of the firebird itself, pitting some of Marvel’s greatest heroes against their fiercest enemies and also against each other, giving each of them a taste of the awesome cosmic might that’s at stake. All will be transformed. Not all will survive.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #117 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by GENE COLAN

Cover by GENE COLAN

Captain America meets a new crimefighting partner as the Falcon makes his daring debut! Sam Wilson and his avian accomplice, Redwing, take center stage in the midst of one of Cap’s greatest showdowns with his evil archenemy, the Red Skull! Trapped on the island of Exiles, Cap begins training Sam Wilson to join him in final battle with the Skull — and helps him adopt a stirring alter ego to strike fear into the hearts of their enemies! The Falcon is born, and nothing will ever be the same again for Sam Wilson or Steve Rogers! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

Reprinting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #117.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #354 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARK GRUENWALD

Penciled by KIERON DWYER

Cover by KIERON DWYER

Meet the U.S.Agent! John Walker — the former vigilante called Super-Patriot, who, for a time, took over as Captain America from Steve Rogers — is back! And he’s donned the red-white-and-black that Steve once wore as the Captain for his new role as a government-sanctioned Super-Soldier! But first the Agent must pass a deadly test — in combat against the Iron Monger! But that’s just half the story…literally! While U.S.Agent and his former partner, Battlestar, begin a new chapter in their heroic careers, Cap hunts for the mechanical Machinesmith — and finds more than he bargained for in the return of the Sleeper! Twice the action, double the fun! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

Reprinting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #354

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #27

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

HOW CAPTAIN AMERICA GOT HIS MOJO BACK!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARK WAID & KURT BUSIEK (W)

CLAIRE ROE (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by CLAIRE ROE - APR200929

Hidden Gem Variant Cover

by DAVE COCKRUM - APR200930

A team of heroes fights a stirring battle for the safety of the planet. A young woman struggles with desperation and despair, trying to cope in the modern world. But that’s only the beginning. Superstar creators MARK WAID (Kingdom Come, Fantastic Four) and CLAIRE ROE (Fearless, Nebula) tell a tale of inspiration within inspiration, as we see how the world’s marvels have inspired others — and how they’ve been inspired themselves. Featuring CAPTAIN MARVEL, MS. MARVEL and a few surprises.

40 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

Order using APR200928

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TABOO & BENJAMIN JACKENDOFF (W)

SCOT EATON (A)

Cover by Mike McKone

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

BLOOD MOON!

• Trapped by the evil DR. EVE, it might be this WEREWOLF BY NIGHT’s last night on earth!

• RED WOLF and JJ rush to save Jake, but they’re going to need help from an unlikely ally.

• What is the dark secret behind LIFE PHARMACEUTICALS, and once discovered, will anyone survive to tell the tale?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #25

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by JORGE MOLINA

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE

IN THE LION’S DEN!

As OVE’s plans for CAPTAIN MARVEL are uncovered, Carol and her team must call upon new weapons and heroes — both new and old — to save Earth from his reign. Thunder and lightning — magic spells and mighty fists — it’s no holds barred against a mad king for the fate of this world...and maybe so much more?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

U.S. AGENT #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Christopher Priest (W)

GEORGES JEANTY (A)

Cover by Marco Checchetto

VARIANT COVER BY WELL-BEE

Having abandoned his mission to assist the skeleton crew guarding a long-abandoned S.H.I.E.L.D. facility in Appalachia, JOHN WALKER heads to Washington to confront the politicians who engineered his firing. Meanwhile, the ruthless and enigmatic new U.S.AGENT has arrived to take over Walker’s mission and is willing to destroy anything and anyone who gets in his way.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TASKMASTER #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO VITTI (A)

Cover by Valerio Giangiordano

Variant cover by SHANE DAVIS - APR200950

TARGET: AMI HAN !

Taskmaster’s journey to clear his name brings him to South Korea’s national super human espionage agency! But before he can target Director Han, he’ll have to go toe-to-toe with the White Fox!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



BLACK WIDOW #5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A)

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Marvel vs. Alien variant cover by Terry Dodson

THE END IS ALSO THE BEGINNING…

As Natasha finally begins to escape her paradise and takes aim on her enemies, she can’t ignore that her freedom comes at a devastating cost. Is this what finally breaks The BLACK WIDOW? Winning the day will change Natasha forever and set her on a bold new path.

Losing…is no longer an option.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

“LAST REMAINS” TAKES ITS TOLL!

• You will never look at Norman or Harry Osborn the same again.

• We know SPIDER-MAN won’t.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by MARCO MASTRAZZO

• Spider-Man continues to pick up the pieces and try to put his life together.

• But many of the gathering storms are swirling more and more violently...

• We want to tell you more but it WOULD SPOIL SO MUCH OF LAST REMAINS!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

• One era of Nick Spencer’s run comes to a shocking end this issue…

• But the seeds that he’s planted along the way for the next start to bloom.

• Don’t miss this pivotal issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

• The Battle with Ultimatum is over, but Miles and his family will bear the scars for the rest of their lives.

A day with Starling may raise Miles’ spirits, but there’s always another shoe dropping.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KEVIN SHINICK (W) • Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (A) • Cover by GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-MAN IS IN A WORLD OF TROUBLE!

• Spider-Man and his friends at the Worldwide Engineering Brigade are always trying to help people.

• And now, thanks to his newfound friends Spider-Man’s getting the change to take his great power and great responsibility across the globe!

• But where Spidey goes, TROUBLE follows! And this time is no different…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CHAMPIONS #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by TONI INFANTE

Guest-Starring CYCLOPS and the MARAUDERS!

Avast, ye! CHAMPIONS ON THE HIGH SEAS! NOVA, IRONHEART, MILES and MS. MARVEL have narrowly escaped C.R.A.D.L.E. for now with the help of their old teammate, but it’s out of the frying pan and into the...ocean..

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

POWER PACK #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • NICO LEON (A)

Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ

• The POWER PACK are in over their heads (metaphorically) as their powers are (literally) about to start misbehaving and shutting down!

• Only they don’t know that yet, which is what’s known to STUFFY OLD LITERATURE PROFESSORS as “dramatic irony,” and known to everyone else as “oh dang, that’s some exciting and suspenseful comic soliciting!” Sophocles used it! Shakespeare used it! Now it is our turn to experience dramatic irony.

• As if that weren’t enough, the Power Pack face ANOTHER threat they never saw coming, delivered to them by special guest...TASKMASTER!

• Honestly, given how badly things are going, it really seems that one or more of the Power Pack should die in this issue. DO THEY?

• Heck, you’ll have to buy this (Julie-narrated!) issue to find out!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #18

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W)

MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

A celebration of 75 issues

of MS. MARVEL!

• SALADIN AHMED and MINKYU JUNG wrap their acclaimed run with an oversized final issue!

• It’s the night of the Coles Academic homecoming dance and all of Kamala’s friend and family dramas are coming to a head.

• Even worse, this party has an uninvited guest: STORMRANGER is back and more lethal than ever!

• With AMULET’s help, MS. MARVEL defends everything that’s dear to her — but will her best be enough against such relentless enemy?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX ROSS, DANIEL ACUÑA, HILARY BARTA, DOUG RICE, STEVE DARNALL (W)

ALEX ROSS, DANIEL ACUÑA, HILARY BARTA, SAL ABBINANTI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA - APR200927

As DOCTOR STRANGE continues to contend with the machinations of NIGHTMARE in the framing story by ALEX ROSS and STEVE DARNALL, a bevy of other creators lend their talents to tales from all across the Marvel Universe: DANIEL ACUÑA spins a saga of the DEVIANTS ascendant in the world of the future, DOUG RICE and HILARY BARTA explore the earliest adventures of DOCTOR DROOM during the time of the Marvel monsters, and Alex Ross and SAL ABBINANTI delve into the inner life of Ben Grimm, THE THING!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99



STRANGE ACADEMY #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY ADRIAN ALPHONA

• The first arc ended in loss, but teeters on the edge of tragedy.

• There are some that Strange cannot save, but can he minimize the graves they’ll have to dig on campus?

• All this and a huge secret of the Strange Academy is revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A)

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant cover by NIC KLEIN

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Headshot variant cover by TODD NAUCK

IT’S A SUNNY DAY IN HEL!

But the God of Thunder is about to bring down a bloody rain! Trapped in a suburban horror show, THOR faces down an old foe. But something far worse than the Midgard Serpent is sinking its fangs into Thor’s world…for DONALD BLAKE now roams the TEN REALMS with naught but death on the brain!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN, PHILIP TAN (A)

Cover by MARCUS TO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

The grand finale!

• SISTER HAMMER launches her final attack on the Western world with her army of vampires!

• Will SHANG-CHI and his family be able to stop her?

• And will Shang-Chi finally accept the destiny laid out by his father?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JIM ZUB (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

CONAN’S QUEST IN THE LAND OF THE LOTUS!

CONAN’s march to Khitai has landed him as the prisoner of the imperial guard…but it will take more than chains to keep a Cimmerian down! As Conan plans his escape, what dreaded beasts lurk in the land of Khitai, and what new dangers will impede his quest to return the TOOTH OF THE NIGHTSTAR to its rightful master? The travels of Conan the Barbarian continue with the perfect jumping-on point for new or lapsed readers! Join us as we welcome new series penciler CORY SMITH to the Hyborian Age in this epic adventure!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by SWAY

VARIANT COVER BY ASHLEY WITTER

Concept Art Variant Cover by PASCAL BLANCHE & GONZALO KENNY

BEFORE THE SKYWALKER SAGA! THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE JEDI!

A new era of STAR WARS storytelling begins. It is centuries before the SKYWALKER SAGA. The JEDI are at their height, protecting the galaxy as REPUBLIC pioneers push out into new territories. As the Frontier prepares for the dedication of majestic STARLIGHT BEACON, PADAWAN KEEVE TRENNIS faces the ultimate choice — will she complete her Jedi Trials or rescue the innocent from disaster? New Jedi! New ships! New evils to fight!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

Empire Strikes Back Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

“OPERATION STARLIGHT, PART 2 (OF 3)” - REELING FROM THE LOSS

OF ONE OF THEIR OWN, THE REBELS FINALLY SEE A PATH FORWARD!

• THE REBELS attempt to create a new communications code that THE EMPIRE will never be able to crack, in hopes that they might be able to safely reunite their scattered fleet and rejoin the fight.

• However, the code has a cost, one that LANDO CALRISSIAN is not willing to pay!

• Meanwhile, STARLIGHT SQUADRON, the group of elite pilots tasked with finding the scattered divisions of the fleet, heads out on its first deadly mission.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

CONCEPT DESIGN VARIANT BY RAFFAELE IENCO

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPOUSE

THE ASSASSIN RETURNS!

• In his search for vengeance in the depths of MUSTAFAR, DARTH VADER has seized the mysterious key to the EMPEROR’S greatest secret.

• But the key itself needs a key — which only the deadly assassin OCHI OF BESTOON seems to have. Vader and Ochi are in for the fight of their lives with the fate of the Emperor in the balance — but how much of this is all PALPATINE’S plan?

• And what happens when the SITH LORD and the SITH ASSASSIN start to figure that plan out?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by MATTIA DE LULIS

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

THE “TERMINUS GAUNTLET” CONTINUES!

• Trapped on a REBEL transport under attack by pirates, VALANCE must make a desperate gambit to survive.

• But little does the cyborg bounty hunter know he’s on a collision course with his old rival, DENGAR!

• Plus, a familiar face makes a shocking return with a plan that will change the underworld forever.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT (A) • Cover by SWAY

VARIANT Cover by JENNY FRISON - OCT200678

THE OFFER!

• Hired by DOMINA TAGGE, APHRA sets her sights on a mysterious piece of tech that could shift the balance of the galactic civil war.

• Her hunt takes her to CORELLIA... and to SANA STARROS’ doorstep!

• But Aphra’s not the only one on Corellia with an eye on the tech...!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.



EMPYRE OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG AVENGERS/FANTASTIC FOUR COVER

Written by AL EWING, DAN SLOTT, ROBBIE THOMPSON, JONATHAN HICKMAN, CHIP ZDARSKY, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, ALEX PAKNADEL, GERRY DUGGAN, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, JIM ZUB, KELLY THOMPSON, CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN & MORE

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS, MATTIA DE IULIS, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, PEPE LARRAZ, R.B. SILVA, VALERIO SCHITI, SEAN IZAAKSE, MATTEO BUFFAGNI, LUCAS WERNECK, ANDREA BROCCARDO, JORGE MOLINA, MANUEL GARCIA, ALEX LINS, THOMAS NACHLIK, GREG SMALLWOOD, ARIEL OLIVETTI, CARLOS MAGNO, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, PACO MEDINA, CORY SMITH, JON DAVIS-HUNT, GUIU VILANOVA, LAN MEDINA & MORE

Covers by JIM CHEUNG

The entire intergalactic event! When the long-warring Kree and Skrull races unite under a new emperor and set a course for Earth, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four stand in the way! But another alien race is working in the shadows, and soon the galaxy will face a far deadlier threat than its two most powerful empires combined! As a three-way war rages across Earth, Captain Marvel, Venom, the X-Men and more feel the effects — and the fallout will be huge for the Avengers and FF! Collecting INCOMING #1; ROAD TO EMPYRE: THE KREE/SKRULL WAR; EMPYRE #0: AVENGERS; EMPYRE #0: FANTASTIC FOUR; EMPYRE #1-6; EMPYRE AFTERMATH: AVENGERS; EMPYRE FALLOUT: FANTASTIC FOUR; EMPYRE: X-MEN #1-4; LORDS OF EMPYRE: EMPEROR HULKLING, CELESTIAL MESSIAH and SWORDSMAN; EMPYRE: SAVAGE AVENGERS; EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-3; EMPYRE: AVENGERS #1-3; X-MEN (2019) #10-11; FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #21-23; CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #18-21; IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1; WEB OF VENOM: EMPYRE’S END; BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #7-8; and EMPYRE HANDBOOK..

1088 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92825-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



EMPYRE OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG HULKLING/WICCAN COVER (DM ONLY)

1088 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92826-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

KA-ZAR THE SAVAGE OMNIBUS HC ANDERSON FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by BRUCE JONES, MIKE CARLIN & MORE

Penciled by BRENT ANDERSON, GIL KANE, ARMANDO GIL, VAL MAYERIK, RON FRENZ, MIKE HERNANDEZ, PAUL NEARY & MORE

Covers by BRENT ANDERSON

A new world for the jungle lord! A hunt for his four-legged friend Zabu takes Ka-Zar beyond the Savage Land and into the ancient paradise of Pangea! From shining citadels to the lofty heights of the Aerie, it’s a land filled with newfound friends — and fresh dangers! Caught between bird-people and pterons, will Kevin Plunder meet his end or find new love? Either way, things will soon get complicated between Ka-Zar and Shanna the She-Devil. But Shanna isn’t short of other suitors herself, including…Spider-Man?! And abandon all hope when Ka-Zar faces a twisted version of Dante’s Inferno! This fresh hell comes complete with a Minotaur, Cerberus…and the demonic Belasco! Plus: Alien nightmares, a jungle wedding and tiger tales of Zabu in this complete collection of a series that, like the Savage Land, is a hidden gem! Collecting KA-ZAR THE SAVAGE #1-34.

1048 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92678-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



KA-ZAR THE SAVAGE OMIBUS HC ANDERSON ACTION COVER (DM ONLY)

1048 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92679-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

KULL THE SAVAGE: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC MARK BROOKS COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS, CHUCK DIXON, DOUG MOENCH & JOHN ARCUDI WITH GERRY CONWAY

& STEVE ENGLEHART

Penciled by E.R. CRUZZ, VAL SEMEIKS, JOHN BOLTON, MARIE SEVERIN & GEOF ISHERWOOD WITH

SAL BUSCEMA, MIKE PLOOG, HOWARD CHAYLIN, SONNY TRINIDAD, DAVE WENZEL, DALE EAGESHAM & MORE

Covers by Mark Brooks & MICHAEL WHELAN

Thousands of years before the dawn of Conan, barbarian tribes rose across the Thurian continent, threatening the civilizations whose crumbling city walls still stood against them. In this ruthless age, there rose a man—an exile, no less—who would come to rule mighty Atlantis in the years before it crashed beneath the waves. This man was Kull and a host of Marvel’s greatest talents would chronicle his saga—his exile and savage youth; his exploits on the high seas; his rise through the gladiatorial pits and military ranks; his reign as king; and his epic battles with the skull-faced sorcerer Thulsa Doom. Experience Kull’s complete black-and-white magazine tales in this Omnibus volume, all painstakingly restored from the highest fidelity materials in Marvel’s archives. Collecting material from KULL AND THE BARBARIANS #1-3; MARVEL PREVIEW #19; BIZARRE ADVENTURES #26; SAVAGE TALES (1971) #2; SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #1-3, #7, #9, #14-16, #19, #23, #34, #39, #42-43, #52, #55, #61, #119-122, #124-141, #143-145, #147-152, #158-159, #161, #165, #169-170, #172-173, #177, #182-183, #186, #190-194, #196-199, #202, #213, #215, #229-223 and ANNUAL #1 and CONAN SAGA #13, #25, #47, #57 and #97.

968 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92680-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



KULL THE SAVAGE: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC WHELAN COVER (DM ONLY)

968 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92681-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



Conan ® & © 2020 Conan Properties International LLC

VENOMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BAGLEY COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, CARL POTTS, D.G. CHICHESTER, LEN KAMINSKI, DANNY FINGEROTH, ANN NOCENTI, BRUCE JONES, PETER DAVID, TERRY KAVANAGH, HOWARD MACKIE, MIKE LACKEY, LARRY HAMA & GREGORY WRIGHT

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, RON LIM, TOM LYLE, SCOTT MCDANIEL, KEVIN HOPGOOD, TOD SMITH, KELLEY JONES, BOB MCLEOD, JIM CRAIG, LIAM SHARP, MARK TENNEY, ANDREW WILDMAN, STEVEN BUTLER & RON RANDALL

Covers by MARK BAGLEY & ANDREW WILDMAN

ON SALE MAY 2021

Spider-Man’s symbiotic sparring partner goes solo as he heads to San Francisco — but is he deadly villain or lethal protector? Find out, along with the Punisher, Daredevil, Iron Man, Hulk, Darkhawk, Juggernaut, Spidey and more! Venom faces madness, vengeance and a bad case of separation anxiety — plus the ultimate symbiote showdown with the psychopathic Carnage! It’s a Brock-buster volume that could only be called a Venomnibus! Collecting VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1-6, VENOM: FUNERAL PYRE #1-3, DAREDEVIL (1964) #323, IRON MAN (1968) #302, DARKHAWK #35-37, VENOM: THE MADNESS #1-3, VENOM: THE ENEMY WITHIN #1-3, INCREDIBLE HULK VS. VENOM #1, VENOM: THE MACE #1-3, NIGHTWATCH #5-6, VENOM: NIGHTS OF VENGEANCE #1-4, SPIDER-MAN: THE ARACHNIS PROJECT #6, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #118-119, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #52-53, VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #1-4, VENOM: CARNAGE UNLEASHED #1-4 and material from SILVER SABLE & THE WILD PACK #18-19, plus VENOM subplot pages.

1096 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92950-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



VENOMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WILDMAN COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

1096 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92951-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ANNIHILATION CONQUEST OMNIBUS HC BRICLOT COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, KEITH GIFFEN, CHRISTOS GAGE & JAVIER GRILLO-MARXUACH

Penciled by SEAN CHEN, BRIAN DENHAM, WELLINTON ALVES, PAUL PELLETIER, MIKE PERKINS, TIMOTHY GREEN II, MIKE LILLY, KYLE HOTZ & TOM RANEY

Covers by ALEKSI BRICLOT & CLINT LANGLEY

ON SALE MAY 2021

In the aftermath of the Annihilation War, a devastated galaxy struggles to rebuild. The Nova Corps is destroyed, leaving only Richard Rider. Who will rise to guard the galaxy from the threat of Ultron? When the Kree homeworld is invaded by the techno-organic Phalanx, Star-Lord must lead a ragtag team into battle behind enemy lines with a lineup that includes Mantis, Bug, Groot and Rocket Raccoon! Meanwhile, the new Quasar seeks a mysterious savior — and Nova and Gamora are taken over by the Phalanx! Who is the haunted loner called Wraith? Can the New Mutants’ Warlock free Nova? And what are Ultron and the Phalanx really after? Collecting NOVA (2007) #1-12, NOVA ANNUAL (2008) #1, ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST PROLOGUE, ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST — STARLORD #1-4, ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST — QUASAR #1-4, ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST — WRAITH #1-4, ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST #1-6 and ANNIHILATION SAGA.

872 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92909-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ANNIHILATION CONQUEST OMNIBUS HC LANGLEY COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

872 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92910-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

UNTOLD TALES OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC OLLIFFE FIRST ISSUE COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by KURT BUSIEK, G.L. LAWRENCE, TOM DEFALCO, ROGER STERN & FRED HEMBECK

Penciled by PAT OLLIFFE, PAUL LEE, TERESE NIELSEN, ALEXI TAYLOR, GREG LOUNDON, KEN MEYER JR., RON FRENZ, BOB MCLEOD, NEIL VOKES, MICHAEL ALLRED, TOM LYLE, JOHN ROMITA SR. & FRED HEMBECK

Covers by PAT OLLIFFE

Join acclaimed tale-spinner Kurt Busiek as he weaves an intricate web of “lost” stories from Peter Parker’s earliest days as a hero, slotting neatly between classic 1960s issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! Swing along with Spidey for a series of untold adventures as the novice hero encounters the Human Torch, Doctor Octopus, the Vulture, Sandman and more classic characters — along with some new ones like Batwing and Bluebird — on his way to becoming Marvel’s premier superstar! Collecting AMAZING FANTASY (1995) #16-18; UNTOLD TALES OF SPIDER-MAN #1-25 and -1 and ANNUAL ’96–97; UNTOLD TALES OF SPIDER-MAN: STRANGE ENCOUNTER and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #37.

808 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92861-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



UNTOLD TALES OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC OLLIFFE SPIDER-VILLAINS COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

808 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92862-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC FRANK TROYJAN WAR COVER

Written by PETER DAVID & MORE

Penciled by JAN DUURSEMA, GARY FRANK, PAUL PELLETIER, ROGER CRUZ, DARICK ROBERTSON, LIAM SHARP, TERRY DODSON, JUSTINIANO, CHRIS RENAUD, JIM CRAIG, GEORGE PÉREZ, JOHN ESTES & MORE

Covers by GARY FRANK

Peter David’s fan-favorite run continues as the Hulk gets an unexpected promotion to leader of the Pantheon! But will their immortal infighting weigh him down? As Rick Jones struggles to save Marlo’s life, the Hulk faces threats from Juggernaut to Venom, takes on S.H.I.E.L.D. in a very personal mission and fights the interstellar Trojan War! But his greatest enemy just might be his own future. In a nightmarish dystopia decades away, the despotic Maestro rules with a familiar, gamma-powered fist! And when rage overpowers the Hulk, can he cope with a new wrinkle in the Banner/Hulk relationship? All this and the wedding of the century! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #401-435 and ANNUAL #19-20, INCREDIBLE HULK VS. VENOM #1, HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT #1-2, TALES TO ASTONISH (1994) #1, INCREDIBLE HULK ASHCAN EDITION and material from MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1991) #3.

1200 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92914-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC FRANK HULK VS. COVER (DM ONLY)

1200 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92915-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE COMPLETE KIRBY WAR AND ROMANCE HC WAR COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Cover by JACK KIRBY King of the comics art form, Jack Kirby needs no introduction. He was an architect of the Marvel Universe, but his contributions extended far beyond just super heroes. Now, highlighting two sides of the human condition, Kirby’s war and romance work finally gets its due! A combat veteran during World War II, Kirby brings hard-earned realism to BATTLEGROUND and BATTLE — while Kirby and Stan Lee bring the war genre into the Marvel Age with SGT. FURY! On the other end of the spectrum are tales from vintage romance titles — many restored directly from Kirby’s original art — that prove that love is war! Collecting material from BATTLE #64-70; BATTLEGROUND #14; SGT. FURY #1-8, #10-20 and #25; LOVE ROMANCES #83-85, #87-88 and #96-106; MY OWN ROMANCE #71-76 and TEEN-AGE ROMANCE #84-86.

592 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92208-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE COMPLETE KIRBY WAR AND ROMANCE HC ROMANCE COVER (DM ONLY)

592 PGS./All Ages ...$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92954-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: BROTHER VOODOO VOL. 1 HC (VOL. 305)

Written by LEN WEIN & DOUG MOENCH with MARV WOLFMAN, DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT, ROGER SLIFER, ROGER STERN, SCOTT LOBDELL, ROY THOMAS & JEAN-MARC LOFFICIER

Penciled by GENE COLAN & DON PERLIN with JIM MOONEY, TONY DeZUNIGA, RON WILSON, MARSHALL ROGERS, VICENTE ALCAZAR, FRED HEMBECK & GEOF ISHERWOOD

Cover by JOHN ROMITA

In 1973, Marvel’s iconic series Strange Tales was reborn starring an extraordinary new horror hero. Today, the Marvel Masterworks are bringing the zombie hunting adventures of that hero—Brother Voodoo—back to life! Haitian-born, Jericho Drumm left his island nation to study psychology in America. When his brother is on his death bed, he returns home and this man of science becomes entangled in the spiritual world of voodoo! Jericho’s brother’s spirit is joined with his own, making him the new Brother Voodoo and a powerful protector of mankind. His exploits pit him against zombies and A.I.M. and team him with Moon Knight and Doctor Strange. The classic tales of Brother Brother are beautifully restored and collected in complete in this single volume.

Collecting STRANGE TALES (1951) #169-173, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #24, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #39-41, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #41, DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #48, MOON KNIGHT (1980) #21; material from TALES OF THE ZOMBIE (1973) #6, #10, TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #34-37, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #38, MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #1, DOCTOR STRANGE: SORCERER SUPREME (1988) #16-17, #20.

344 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92923-7

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: BROTHER VOODOO VOL. 1 HC — VARIANT EDITION (DM ONLY)

344 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92924-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 15 HC (VOL. 306)

Written by ROGER STERN with JOHN BYRNE, STEVEN GRANT & DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with CARMINE INFANTINO & STEVE DITKO

Cover by BOB LAYTON

Roger Stern brings his timeless Hulk run to a close with an Incredible finish! With Hulk icon Sal Buscema at the drawing board, ol’ Jade Jaws gets wound up in an epic four-issue struggle with Machine Man that’ll test the limits of both man and, well, machine! The high-tech thief Goldbug is searching for a lost city of gold, and needs the Hulk to find it, but what is his connection to the enigmatic They Who Wield Power? And can Hulk stand up to a foe even bigger than he is? Find out when he takes on It the Living Colossus! Plus: It’s Hulk vs. Canadian heavyweight Sasquatch in one extra-sized Annual, and the legendary Steve Ditko is on hand to draw another! Collecting THE INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #234-244, ANNUAL (1968) #8-9 and material from MARVEL TREASURY EDITION (1974) #20, #24.

296 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92923-7

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: BROTHER VOODOO VOL. 1 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 15 (DM ONLY)

296 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92924-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

VENOM BY MICHELINIE & MCFARLANE GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE

Penciled by TODD MCFARLANE

Cover by TODD MCFARLANE

The deadliest foe of Spider-Man! During their acclaimed run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, writer David Michelinie and artist Todd McFarlane introduced an adversary for the ages: the larger-than-life Venom! Peter Parker’s spurned symbiote costume sought out Eddie Brock, whose thirst for vengeance matched its own. Together, they emerged from the shadows to terrorize Mary Jane before turning their attention to their real target: Spider-Man! With all of Peter Parker’s powers but much stronger and more vicious, Venom may be the one to shred the wall-crawler’s web permanently, unless Spidey can find some weakness — and fast! But what will happen when Venom targets the Black Cat…and Aunt May?! This stunning Gallery Edition features Michelinie and McFarlane’s unforgettable Spidey vs. Venom tales — and some of the most dynamic artwork of the era — in oversize glory! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #300 and #315-317.

128 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92953-4

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13



MARVELS SNAPSHOTS HC

Written by KURT BUSIEK, ALAN BRENNERT, EVAN DORKIN, SARAH DYER, MARK RUSSELL, JAY EDIDIN, BARBARA RANDALL KESEL, HOWARD CHAYKIN, SALADIN AHMED & MARK WAID

Penciled by JERRY ORDWAY, BENJAMIN DEWEY, RAMÓN K. PÉREZ, TOM REILLY, STAZ JOHNSON, HOWARD CHAYKIN, RYAN KELLY & Claire Roe

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Celebrate the history of the House of Ideas! Curator Kurt Busiek and an awesome assemblage of talent present a series of tales featuring some of Marvel’s greatest heroes — as seen through the wide eyes of ordinary residents of the Marvel Universe! From the Sub-Mariner fighting in World War II to the dawn of the Marvel Age to the very different conflict of the superhuman Civil War, witness the lives, loves and losses of the everyday people caught up in the adventures of Spider-Man, Captain America, the Avengers, Captain Marvel and more! These unique perspectives include those of henchmen, first responders, old flames…and even a teenage pre-Cyclops Scott Summers! Collecting SUB-MARINER: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, FANTASTIC FOUR: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, CAPTAIN AMERICA: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, X-MEN: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, AVENGERS: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, SPIDER-MAN: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, CIVIL WAR: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS and CAPTAIN MARVEL: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92496-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 3 HC

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by RYAN BODENHEIM, JOE BENNETT, GERMÁN GARCÍA, TOM REILLY & MATÍAS BERGARA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

ON SALE APRIL 2021

The horrific, critically acclaimed saga of the Immortal Hulk continues! General Fortean has been pursuing his undying foe for some time without success, and now he must make a fateful decision. There can be no more half measures. No weapon is off the table. But his enemy, Bruce Banner, is only getting started. Banner is about to declare war on human society, and he might just be the most dangerous man in the world! As secrets from the far future leak into the past, the Immortal Hulk will be drawn into conflict with the Roxxon Corporation and its ruthless CEO, the man-monster Dario Agger. But when you mess with the Minotaur, you get the horns! And the ever-scheming Agger plans to recruit a Hulk of his own. Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #21-30.

232 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92830-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CIVIL WAR MARVEL SELECT HC

Written by MARK MILLAR

Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

ON SALE MAY 2021

Pick a side in the latest in our series of graphic novels handpicked by Marvel Editorial to showcase pivotal storylines written and drawn by some of Marvel’s most acclaimed creators!

The Superhuman Registration Act has changed the landscape of the Marvel Universe forever — and as old friends Captain America and Iron Man clash over civil liberties, Earth’s heroes go to war! When the conflict claims its first victims, no one is safe as teams, friendships and families are torn apart. A seismic crossover event from the blockbuster team of Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, CIVIL WAR rewrote the rules — and truly delivered on its universe-changing promise! Starring Spider-Man, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and the entirety of the Marvel pantheon, split down the middle! Whose side are you on? Collecting CIVIL WAR (2006) #1-7.

208 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92912-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 4: ALL DIE YOUNG TPB

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES, MICHAEL CHO & ANTHONY FALCONE

Penciled by BOB QUINN, DANIEL ACUÑA, LEONARD KIRK & MICHAEL CHO

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Ta-Nehisi Coates continues his blockbuster examination of the Living Legend! Steve Rogers has given up being Captain America. Framed, disgraced and hunted, he has been forced underground — but he’s not down and out yet. If Cap embodies any one thing, it is perseverance in the face of evil. He’s been fighting his way back to the light one step at a time. And the hour is drawing nigh when Steve will once again pick up the shield and don the stars and stripes! But which of his closest allies will do the same with the armor of the Iron Patriot? And who will be the new Agent 13? Just as the Sentinel of Liberty returns, so too does his greatest enemy — and now, Steve Rogers must marshal his forces to face the reborn Red Skull! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2018) #20-25.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92040-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR DOOM VOL. 2: BEDFORD FALLS TPB

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Eternal reign! After uncovering the Symkarian plot against him, Doctor Doom seeks an “insurance policy” that will ensure his rule over Latveria — forever! But before waging a one-man war on those who usurped his throne, he must embark on a deadly covert mission to find a secret and powerful device — with unlikely ally Kang the Conqueror! Meanwhile, the black hole on the moon is growing critical, and Doom’s brilliant mind may be the only thing that can stop a catastrophe that will wreak havoc through the entire solar system. But when disaster strikes, he finds himself on an Earth he recognizes only from dreams and visions. One where a very different Victor Von Doom is the benevolent savior and leader of humanity. Will Doom heed the lessons of this better world in order to save his own? Collecting DOCTOR DOOM #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92090-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 5: TRUTH/DARE TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO, FRANCESCO MOBILI & CHRIS SPROUSE

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

The battle may be over, but Matt Murdock’s war is far from finished! For weeks, Hell’s Kitchen has been a lawless neighborhood — but when the police are finally able to resume their patrols, they soon learn they aren’t the only ones interested in keeping the streets safe. Meanwhile, after the events of the past several weeks, Matt Murdock continues to struggle with how best to appease his sense of justice. But he’d better think fast, because the criminals of his neighborhood aren’t inclined to give him any more time to heal. As the likes of Typhoid Mary and Bullseye make their murderous presence known once more, what designs does Elektra have for the Kitchen, the city…and maybe the world? Chip Zdarsky’s Eisner Award–nominated DAREDEVIL saga continues! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2019) #21-25 and DAREDEVIL ANNUAL (2020) #1.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92581-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

KING IN BLACK: ATLANTIS ATTACKS TPB

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by ARIO ANINDITO & ROBERT GILL

Cover by ROCK-HE KIM

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

The armies of Atlantis face the Agents of Atlas in a showdown destined to shake allegiances and break hearts! Amadeus Cho, Silk, Wave, Shang-Chi and their allies protect the Portal City of Pan. But when a terrible secret incurs Atlantean King Namor’s wrath, the team may be torn asunder as war breaks out — and the water boils! Brawn takes on the Sub-Mariner! Sword Master and Shang-Chi go undercover! Wave finds herself caught between the surface world and Atlantis! And prepare for the glorious return of Jimmy Woo and the original Agents of Atlas! In a titanic tale of love and betrayal, heroes and monsters, gods and underdogs, one empire will triumph — and one will fall! But what does this battle have to do with the horrifying plans of Knull, the symbiotic King in Black? Collecting ATLANTIS ATTACKS #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92456-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS VOL. 3: ENTER THE DRAGON TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by BUTCH GUICE, ADAM GORHAM & PATCH ZIRCHER

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

The terrible secret of Kulan Gath’s power is revealed! Can Doctor Strange and Elektra deal with this unbelievable horror? Speaking of horror, something is killing the Shuma-Goraths! That would usually be great news, but Kulan Gath thinks he’s finally figured out how to consume the elder god — and that’s bad news for our plane of existence! Strange and Elektra have a plan, though, and the Savage Avengers will assemble! Conan the Barbarian, Wolverine, Black Widow, Hellstrom, Brother Voodoo, Magik and more draw up a last-ditch battle plan — and Conan must wield a most unexpected weapon in the fight against darkness! When Kulan Gath’s plan involves the international drug trade, you can bet on the Punisher crashing the party — but what brings the Black Knight and the Juggernaut into the fray? Collecting SAVAGE AVENGERS #11-16.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92187-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MAESTRO: SYMPHONY IN A GAMMA KEY TPB

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by DALE KEOWN & GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by DALE KEOWN

The story you’ve waited decades for: the origin of the Maestro! Almost 30 years after the landmark tale FUTURE IMPERFECT, legendary INCREDIBLE HULK scribe Peter David returns to the far-future version of the Hulk — the embittered, tyrannical master of what remains of the world! With astounding art from HULK veteran Dale Keown and up-and-coming talent Germán Peralta, MAESTRO answers questions that have haunted Hulk fans for years — and raises some new ones! How did the world fall and the Maestro rise? What happened to the world’s heroes in between? And where is the Hulk we know and love? Plus: Just how did Rick Jones gather all the weapons and collectibles of his super-heroic generation? As a new rebellion begins, the Maestro’s world will never be the same — and neither will the incredible Hulk! Collecting MAESTRO #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92762-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAWN OF X VOL. 12 TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS, GERRY DUGGAN, LEAH WILLIAMS & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by STEPHEN SEGOVIA, STEFANO CASELLI, DAVID BALDEÓN, RAMÓN K. PÉREZ & PHIL NOTO

Cover by TO BE REVEALED

Matters of life and death in the Dawn of X! As the Hellions face the Goblin Queen, where will Havok’s allegiances lie? The Marauders set their sights on the power-dampening technology that has made its way into far too many hands — most notably, the Russian Army! When a mutant dies, someone must investigate in order to uphold the Krakoan rules of reincarnation. Northstar, Polaris, Prodigy, Eye-Boy, Daken and Prestige take the case as X-Factor — your new favorite mutant team! The Master of Magnetism and the King of Atlantis make for a powerful duo as Magneto heads underwater with Namor the Sub-Mariner! And when mutant babies go missing, Cable takes it personally — almost as personally as his complicated love life. Collecting HELLIONS #4, MARAUDERS #10, X-FACTOR (2020) #1, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: MAGNETO and CABLE (2020) #2.

184 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92769-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



DAWN OF X VOL. 13 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN, TINI HOWARD, BENJAMIN PERCY & LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by PHIL NOTO, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, MATTEO BUFFAGNI & LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by TO BE REVEALED

Galactic empires rock the Dawn of X! Nathan Summers has a new sword — but the Spaceknights of Galador want to pry it from his grasp! Plus: Deadpool considers Cable one of his oldest and best friends. But thanks to time travel, young Cable hasn’t met Deadpool…yet. Nathan’s in for a treat! Elsewhere, when the Cotati set up shop on the moon in their war with the Kree, Skrulls and Earth itself, what will the neighbors — the Summers family — have to say? And as the Cotati conflict rages across the globe, Angel, Magik and more X-Men join the frontlines in Genosha! They say war is hell — and that’s certainly true when you’re dealing with alien plants vs. mutant zombies vs. weird old ladies! Collecting CABLE (2020) #3-4, X-MEN (2019) #10 and EMPYRE: X-MEN #1-2.

176 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92770-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAWN OF X VOL. 14 TPB

Written by VITA AYALA, ZEB WELLS, ED BRISSON, JONATHAN HICKMAN, BENJAMIN PERCY & LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by ANDREA BROCCARDO, JORGE MOLINA, LUCAS WERNECK, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC & DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by TO BE REVEALED

Mayhem and murder in the Dawn of X! The X-Men grapple with the events of EMPYRE! As mutants, plant-people, zombies, demons and senior citizens clash, who will be left standing? Meanwhile, the trees are killing the children, and Magneto won’t stand for it! Wolverine seeks solace in the Red Tavern — a snowbound, backwoods watering hole where he only wants to guzzle whiskey in peace. But he’ll drink his way straight into a twisting-and-turning mystery with one of his most bitter enemies at its heart! And X-Factor takes the case when a mutant dancer at a prestigious ballet academy disappears. But the clues all point to…the Mojoverse! Collecting EMPYRE: X-MEN #3-4, X-MEN (2019) #11, WOLVERINE (2020) #4 and X-FACTOR (2020) #2.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92771-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES VOL. 4: ULTIMATUM TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by CORY SMITH, CARMEN CARNERO & MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by JAVIER GARRON

It’s Moraleses vs. monsters as the Ultimatum saga reaches its chaotic conclusion! Miles is taking on his biggest responsibility yet: babysitting his new little sister, Billie! But fussiness and feeding time are the least of their problems, because there’s something horrific stirring underground! Meanwhile, Miles’ uncle Aaron has made a deal with a different kind of monster — the villainous Ultimatum — and he’s about to get bitten! And to make things worse, when the government outlaws teenage super heroes, life must change for Brooklyn’s young Spider-Man! It’s time for the next generation to stand together — or fall apart! But will Miles’ greatest enemy be…himself? Ultimatum’s master plan is in motion, and it’s way bigger than anyone expects. Everyone in Miles’ orbit — and beyond — will need to come together to win this battle! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #16-21.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92017-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MORBIUS: PRELUDES AND NIGHTMARES TPB

Written by ROY THOMAS, GERRY CONWAY, MIKE FRIEDRICH, JOE KEATINGE & DAN SLOTT

Penciled by GIL KANE, ROSS ANDRU, PAUL GULACY, MARCO CHECCHETTO & VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE JUNE 2021

Sink your teeth into the early years of Morbius, the Living Vampire! Dr. Michael Morbius first made his (bite) mark on the Marvel Universe when a doomed experiment left him with a vampiric lust for blood. And his disturbing debut couldn’t have come at a worse time for Spider-Man — who recently grew four extra arms! Can Spidey find a way to return to normal when all six of his hands are full dealing with Morbius and the Lizard? The Human Torch and the X-Men help Spidey battle the Living Vampire — but Morbius soon sets off on his own, seeking redemption for his past and a cure for his cursed affliction! Plus: A modern-day tale explores Michael’s youth — and the fateful experiment that changed him forever! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #101-102, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #3-4, FEAR #20 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #699.1.

144 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92592-5

Trim Size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

144 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

MARVEL MONOGRAPH: THE ART OF LEINIL FRANCIS YU TPB

Written by JOHN RHETT THOMAS

Penciled by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ON SALE FEBRUARY 20211

From a late ’90s run on WOLVERINE to Jonathan Hickman’s current X-MEN epic, artist Leinil Francis Yu has drawn it all in a career at Marvel distinguished by his unique style! MARVEL MONOGRAPH: THE ART OF LEINIL FRANCIS YU recounts the full range of his credits — including his milestone work on NEW AVENGERS, CAPTAIN AMERICA, the Ultimate Universe and the high-concept event series SECRET INVASION — and is packed with art, behind-the-scenes materials and insightful commentary!

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92422-5

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 10-7/8



AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by JIM CHEUNG, JEROME OPEÑA, DUSTIN WEAVER, MIKE DEODATO JR. & LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Jonathan Hickman rocks the Avengers World with INFINITY! To protect their planet from greater dangers, the Avengers got bigger. But when the oldest race in the universe marks Earth for destruction, it’s time for Captain America to think grander still. As the most powerful Avengers team ever assembled heads into space, an old enemy deems their homeworld unprotected. Thanos unleashes his dark forces against Earth in search of a terrible prize, and his Black Order fires the opening shots of a galactic war that will be fought both on Earth and in deep space! As the mad Titan’s secrets are revealed, the Inhuman city of Attilan falls and the secretive Illuminati find themselves on the front line! Galactic empires will fall as Thanos’ crazed plans come to fruition! Collecting INFINITY #1-6, NEW AVENGERS (2013) #8-12 and AVENGERS (2012) #18-23.

512 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92647-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HEROES RETURN — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

Written by MARK WAID, KURT BUSIEK, ROGER STERN, KARL KESEL & BARBARA KESEL

Penciled by RON GARNEY, DALE EAGLESHAM, ANDY KUBERT, PATCH ZIRCHER & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Back from the world of Heroes Reborn, Steve Rogers is ready to serve as the Sentinel of Liberty once again! The world is happy to have Captain America back — but as his popularity rises and a wave of “Capmania” reaches a dangerous fever pitch, is something sinister going on behind the scenes? Meanwhile, when Cap’s shield is lost at the bottom of the ocean, he must adjust to life without his signature weapon. And he’d better do it fast, because Hydra is rising — with a bizarre new leader. And the lord of the dream dimension is plotting to turn Cap’s life into an American nightmare! Plus: Cap teams up with Iron Man to take on M.O.D.O.K. and crosses paths with the new Citizen V! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1998) #1-12, IRON MAN/CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL ’98 and CAPTAIN AMERICA/CITIZEN V ANNUAL ’98.

416 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92324-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL BY JOE KELLY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Written by JOE KELLY & JAMES FELDER

Penciled by YANCEY LABAT, PETE WOODS, WALTER MCDANIEL, STEVE HARRIS & MORE

Cover by WALTER MCDANIEL

Joe Kelly’s riotous run continues! Deadpool goes from would-be hero to zero (issue) in an encounter with the lamest dead people in the Marvel Universe! But Wade is a drowning man as T-Ray and Typhoid continue to torment him. Can X-Force’s Siryn save Deadpool from his own self-destructive tendencies? As Wade inches closer to the edge, he finds himself targeted for death! The man called Ajax is cleaning house, and he wants Deadpool’s stain scrubbed from the planet. But what’s his connection to Wade’s untold origin? Meanwhile, the world is on the brink of cosmic oblivion — and as far as Landau, Luckman & Lake are concerned, only one man can avert disaster: Deadpool is destined to be the savior of Earth! Really?! Collecting DEADPOOL (1997) #0 and #12-20, DEADPOOL AND DEATH ANNUAL ’98, BABY’S FIRST DEADPOOL BOOK and ENCYCLOPAEDIA DEADPOOLICA.

384 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92334-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MAN-THING BY STEVE GERBER: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

Written by STEVE GERBER

Penciled by JIM MOONEY, SAL BUSCEMA, VAL MAYERIK, KEVIN NOWLAN, JIM STARLIN, CYNTHIA MARTIN, TOM SUTTON, BRAD K. JOYCE & DONALD HUDSON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

Steve Gerber takes the macabre Man-Thing out of his swamp and across the Marvel Universe! First, the muck-monster heads to Atlanta, where women are under attack by the life-stealing Scavenger! But that’s nothing compared to the demonic Thog the Nether-Spawn! Plus: The uncanny return of the Molecule Man brings Man-Thing and Iron Man together, old pal Howard the Duck reluctantly joins in on a far-out fantasy adventure, Spider-Man swings by for a team-up, and the Man-Thing shambles into a satanic Super-Soldier scheme! Plus: Gerber’s infernal final Man-Thing story revisits a beloved classic. What is the mystery behind the “Screenplay of the Living Dead Man”? Collecting MAN-THING (1974) #19-22, IRON MAN ANNUAL #3, HOWARD THE DUCK (1976) #22-23 and INFERNAL MAN-THING #1-3 and material from RAMPAGING HULK (1977) #7, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #4 and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #1-12.

408 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92775-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PETER PORKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-HAM: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Written by STEVE MELLOR, MICHAEL EURY, FRED HEMBECK, DANNY FINGEROTH, ALAN KUPPERBERG, BARRY DUTTER, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, TOM DeFALCO, JASON LATOUR

& MORE

Penciled by JOE ALBELO, RON ZALME, ALAN KUPPERBERG, FRED HEMBECK, JOHN COSTANZA, JACOB CHABOT, ADAM DeKRAKER, DAVID LAFUENTE & MORE

Cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

ON SALE MAY 2021

Pig out on more anthropomorphic adventures of the Spectacular Spider-Ham! Peter Porker crosses paths with Black Catfish, Crocktor Strange, the Punfisher, Ducktor Doom, Larval Zombies, Raven the Hunter, the Green Gobbler and more — as well as Howard the Duck and Forbush Man! The Infinity Wart causes cosmic chaos, but can Peter handle the power of Captain Zooniverse? And who is Spider-Ham 2099? Plus: Civil War rocks Spider-Ham in a piggy paradise filled with porcine personas from Iron Ham to Wolver-Ham! And when J. Jonah Jackal and Mary Crane are kidnapped, Spider-Ham battles Doctor Octopussycat and the Swinester Six! Collecting WHAT THE--?! #20, ULTIMATE CIVIL WAR: SPIDER-HAM, SPIDER-HAM 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL and SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2019) #1 — and the Spider-Ham stories from MARVEL TALES (1964) #201-212, #214-219, #223-230, #233, #236-237, #239-240 and #247; WHAT THE--?! #3, #18, #22, #24 and #26; and SPIDER-VERSE (2015) #1.

336 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92366-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

456 PGS./Rated T …$39.99



X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: GENESIS & APOCALYPSE TPB (NEW PRINTING)

VOLUME #1 in the X-Factor Epic Collections

Written by ROGER STERN, JOHN BYRNE, BOB LAYTON, LOUISE SIMONSON, BOB HARRAS, TOM DEFALCO

& CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, JOHN BYRNE, BUTCH GUICE, KEITH POLLARD, MARC SILVESTRI, TERRY SHOEMAKER, BOB LAYTON, PAUL NEARY, RICK LEONARDI & MORE

Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

One triumphant return, one diabolical debut! When Jean Grey is found alive — with a little help from the Avengers and Fantastic Four — she reunites with the rest of Xavier’s original class to form X-Factor! But as Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Angel and Iceman face new enemies Tower and Frenzy, little do they know the villains are part of an Alliance of Evil led by Apocalypse! They’ll fight Iron Man and Spider-Man, encounter uncanny foes like Bulk and Glow Worm and take on old sparring partners in Freedom Force — but there’s no question who will rise to the role of X-Factor’s archnemesis. The story of En Sabah Nur begins here! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #263, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #286, X-FACTOR (1986) #1-9 and ANNUAL #1, IRON MAN ANNUAL #8, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #282 and material from CLASSIC X-MEN #8 and #43..

456 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92850-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK PANTHER EPIC COLLECTION: REVENGE OF THE BLACK PANTHER TPB (NEW PRINTING)



VOLUME #2 in the Black Panther Epic Collections

Written by JACK KIRBY, ED HANNIGAN & PETER B. GILLIS with CHRIS CLAREMONT, JOHN BYRNE & JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, JERRY BINGHAM & DENYS COWAN with JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JACK KIRBY ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

Behold as the Black Panther sets out on adventures that only his co-creator, Jack Kirby, could conceive! T’Challa discovers the startling secret of King Solomon’s Frog, encounters alien races, battles eternal samurai warriors and more! The history of the Wakandans, their majestic city, their amazing technology and the origins of Vibranium are also explored with a power and passion that only Kirby can offer! Plus: An epic battle between the Black Panther, the Avengers and Ulysses Klaw! T’Challa returns to the American South to root out the evil Soul Strangler’s cult! And Peter B. Gillis and Denys Cowan craft a compelling and contemporary tale as the Black Panther fights apartheid in the neighboring nation of Azania. Collecting BLACK PANTHER (1977) #1-15, MARVEL PREMIERE #51-53, BLACK PANTHER (1988) #1-4 and material from MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #100.

456 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92820-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: ANGEL OF DEATH TPB

VOLUME #3 in the X-Factor Epic Collections

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON & MORE

Penciled by WALTER SIMONSON, SAL BUSCEMA, STEVE LIGHTLE, TERRY SHOEMAKER, JON BOGDANOVE & MORE

Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Unexpected evolutions! X-Factor is still coping with the loss of their friend and teammate the Angel when the team is suddenly rocked by a traitor! Cameron Hodge, their former publicist, has a horrific anti-mutant agenda — and an army to back up his plans! Meanwhile, the deadly Apocalypse unveils his fourth Horseman, the razor-winged Death — and he’s all too familiar a face! How can the team fight a close friend turned deadly foe? In the wake of Apocalypse’s attack, X-Factor gains a new home, the bouncing Beast becomes blue and furry once more and the team goes public! But when Cyclops and Marvel Girl begin a search for Scott’s missing son, bizarre mysteries are uncovered — and the flames of an inferno begin to flicker! Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #21-36 and ANNUAL #3 and POWER PACK (1984) #35.

488 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92710-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

LUKE CAGE EPIC COLLECTION: RETRIBUTION TPB

VOLUME #1 in the Luke Cage Epic Collections

Written by ARCHIE GOODWIN, STEVE ENGLEHART & TONY ISABELLA with LEN WEIN, GERRY CONWAY & BILLY GRAHAM

Penciled by GEORGE TUSKA & BILLY GRAHAM with RON WILSON

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

Luke Cage burst onto the comics scene in 1972 as the “Hero for Hire!” Equal parts Marvel Method and Blaxploitation boldness, Cage was a new kind of hero for a new era, the historic first African American character to headline his own series. Cage’s adventures depicted New York City’s 1970s grit and the plight of its people with a realism that was gripping in its time, all while incorporating larger-than-life villains, including Black Mariah and Doctor Doom! This Epic Collection presents page after page of classic Luke Cage adventures, including his amazing origin, his growing relationship with Claire Temple, the first appearance of Cottonmouth, a battle against Iron Man and a fight to the finish with a classic Marvel foe for the name Power Man! Collecting HERO FOR HIRE #1-16 and POWER MAN #17-23.

480 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92831-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MORBIUS EPIC COLLECTION: THE LIVING VAMPIRE TPB

VOLUME #1 in the Morbius Epic Collections

Written by STEVE GERBER & DON McGREGOR with ROY THOMAS, GERRY CONWAY, MIKE FREIEDRICH & DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by GIL KANE, RICH BUCKLER, PABLO MARCOS with ROSS ANDRU, PAUL GULACY, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, MIKE VOSBURG, FRANK ROBBINS, TOM SUTTON, LUIZ DOMINGUEZ & VIRGIL REDONDO

Cover by GIL KAN

Cursed by an experiment gone wrong, Dr. Michael Morbius is possessed by an unquenchable thirst for blood — yet his heart beats like any other man’s. He is a living vampire! From his first appearance and solo color comic through his black-and-white adventures, this Epic Collection begins Morbius’ tragic adventure into fear. The sometimes mad, sometimes misunderstood doctor must contend not just with super heroes, but with bizarre cultists and satanic demons! Prepare for stories that will take you to the darker side of Marvel — a world of horror and the supernatural that overtook the industry in the 1970s and defined comics for a generation! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #101-102, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #3-4, FEAR #20-26, GIANT-SIZE SUPER-HEROES #1, and material from VAMPIRE TALES #1-8 and GIANT-SIZE WEREWOLF #4.

432 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92835-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: ALONE AGAINST ETERNITY TPB

VOLUME #4 in the Doctor Strange Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, MARV WOLFMAN & JIM STARLIN with P. CRAIG RUSSELL & ROGER STERN

Penciled by GENE COLAN & P. CRAIG RUSSELL with ALFREDO ALCALA, RUDY NEBRES, JIM STARLIN, AL MILGROM & TOM SUTTON

Cover by GENE COLAN

Steve Englehart and Gene Colan set before you a series of unmatched Doctor Strange classics! Dormammu and Umar attack, and Eternity declares that the end times are here. To save us all from the end of the world as we know it, Stephen Strange must confront…himself!? Englehart concludes his run with a Dracula crossover, a trip to Hell and a time-traveling Occult History of America. Then, Marv Wolfman and Jim Starlin take the reins, pitting the good Doctor against Xander the Merciless and Clea gone mad! A descent into the bizarre Quadriverse ends with a reckoning as Strange wrestles with his status as Sorcerer Supreme! All this, plus a beautifully illustrated Annual by co-writer/artist P. Craig Russell! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #6-28, DOCTOR STRANGE ANNUAL (1976) #1 and TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #44.

488 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92199-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN: EXODUS AND OTHER TALES TPB

Written by Esad Ribić, FRANK TIERI, ROY THOMAS, KURT BUSIEK, CHRIS CLAREMONT, KEVIN EASTMAN & STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT

Penciled by Esad Ribić, ANDREA DI VITO, STEVE MCNIVEN, PETE WOODS, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, KEVIN EASTMAN & JESÚS SAIZ

Cover by DAVE WILKINS

Celebrate 50 years of Conan comics with all-new tales by blockbuster creators! First, Esad Ribić delivers the never-before-told story of Conan’s first journey from Cimmeria! Fifteen winters in his homeland have toughened the young warrior, but his greatest challenge lies ahead. Braving the elements without food, shelter or weapons, Conan must learn to survive — as nature itself conspires against him! Then, Frank Tieri and Andrea Di Vito send Conan on a hunt for a demonic sect in Argos! But he may doom the nation if he can’t solve a hellish mystery in time! And legendary Conan scribe Roy Thomas joins an army of top-tier talent including Chris Claremont, Kurt Busiek, Steve McNiven and Kevin Eastman to present larger-than-life adventures of the iconic barbarian! Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN: EXODUS, SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (2019) #12 and KING-SIZE CONAN #1.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92498-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Conan ® & © 2020 Conan Properties International LLC

SILK: OUT OF THE SPIDER-VERSE VOL. 1 TPB

Written by DAN SLOTT & ROBBIE THOMPSON

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS, STACEY LEE, ANNAPAOLA MARTELLO, TANA FORD & VERONICA FISH

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

An amazing secret has been revealed! The same irradiated spider that gave young Peter Parker his powers also bit…Cindy Moon! For years Cindy was hidden away, but now the woman called Silk is unleashed on the Marvel Universe! Will she be a new enemy for Spider-Man, a new ally…or something more? Cindy builds a new life in New York City, defining her future while searching for her past — and webbing up wrongdoers along the way! But Silk is about to cross the Black Cat’s path, and that’s not lucky! When Cindy takes on Felicia Hardy’s criminal operation, she just might be tempted by a new vocation…as a super villain?! Plus: A date with the Human Torch! And will Cindy ever find her family? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) #4-6, SILK (2015A) #1-7, SILK (2015B) #1-6 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2015) #1.

360 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92873-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DISNEY KINGDOMS: FIGMENT GN-TPB

Written by JIM ZUB

Penciled by FILIPE ANDRADE & RAMÓN BACHS

Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

One of Disney’s most popular characters — Figment, the ever-curious star of Epcot’s mind-bending attraction Journey into Imagination — stars in all-new adventures! Dive into a steampunk fantasy story revealing the origin of the astonishing inventor known as Dreamfinder, and learn how one little spark of inspiration created the purple dragon called Figment! Our daring duo explore the realms of imagination, finding friends and foes alike — but back on Earth, a clockwork army is assembling under the command of the frightening force known only as the Singular! And when Dreamfinder and Figment find themselves in a time and place not their own, mysteries unfold — and old friends return! Can the imaginative adventurers put their heads together to help stop the world from falling into darkness? Collecting FIGMENT #1-5 and FIGMENT 2 #1-5.

272 PGS./Ages 9 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92661-8

Trim size: 6 x 9

THE UNSTOPPABLE WASP: A.I.M. ESCAPE! GN-TPB

Written by JEREMY WHITLEY

Penciled by GURIHIRU & ALTI FIRMANSYAH

Cover by STACEY LEE

Back by popular demand, it’s Nadia Van Dyne — the Unstoppable Wasp! With the support of the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne, there’s no problem Nadia and the Agents of G.I.R.L. can’t solve! But the Genius In action Research Labs isn’t the only acronym-toting science organization out there, and the ruthless A.I.M. is gunning for them! But who is A.I.M.’s new super-powered lieutenant? How does this fearsome foe know Nadia? And how does A.I.M.’s plan involve her father, Hank Pym? Plus: A girls’ night out for Nadia! G.I.R.L. prepares for its big science-expo debut! And Jan throws Nadia her first birthday party — quite possibly the best one the Marvel Universe has ever seen! But the final showdown between G.I.R.L. and A.I.M. is looming, and only one team of super-scientists can come out on top! Collecting UNSTOPPABLE WASP (2018) #1-10.

224 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92384-6

Trim size: 6 x 9



MS. MARVEL: ARMY OF ONE GN-TPB

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Penciled by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, ADRIAN ALPHONA, NICO LEON & MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover by CLIFF CHIANG

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

Ms. Marvel is joining the big leagues! Look out, world — Kamala Khan is an Avenger! But is she really cut out to be one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? Jersey City still needs its protector, and a development company that co-opted Ms. Marvel’s face for its project has more in mind for gentrification than just real estate! Meanwhile, who’s that spending time with Bruno? And when Kamala creates an army of automatons to help her fight crime, will she learn that too much Ms. Marvel is actually a bad thing? Then, as the superhuman CIVIL WAR II brews, young Avengers Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel and Nova have bigger things to worry about — like a tristate academic competition! But when Kamala gets called to the real battle’s front line, she’ll learn a valuable lesson: Never meet your idols! Collecting MS. MARVEL (2015) #1-12.

280 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92363-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

Comic book schedule

On-Sale 01/06/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56

BLACK WIDOW #5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #117 FACSIMILE EDITION

CHAMPIONS #4

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

HELLIONS #8

IRON MAN #5

JUGGERNAUT #5

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1

LEGEND OF SHANG-CHI #1

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22

SPIDER-WOMAN #8

STAR WARS #10

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #3

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: MARVEL TALES #1

THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #5

THOR #11

VENOM #32

WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #4

X-FACTOR #6

On-sale 01/13/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57

CAPTAIN AMERICA #354 FACSIMILE EDITION

IMMORTAL HULK #43

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE #1

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #3

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #1

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #18

MARAUDERS #17

MARVEL #4

S.W.O.R.D. #2

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #9

TASKMASTER #3

THE UNION #2

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

On-sale 01/20/21

AVENGERS #41

BLACK CAT #2

CABLE #8

CAPTAIN AMERICA #27

CAPTAIN MARVEL #25

CAPTAIN MARVEL: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1

ETERNALS #3

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #1

KING IN BLACK #3

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #1

NEW MUTANTS #15

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #7

STRANGE ACADEMY #7

X-FORCE #16

On-sale 01/27/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #19

DAREDEVIL #26

DEADPOOL #10

EXCALIBUR #17

FANTASTIC FOUR #28

IMMORTAL HULK: FLATLINE #1

KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT #1

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #2

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1

POWER PACK #3

SAVAGE AVENGERS #17

SHANG-CHI #5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #9

U.S.AGENT #3

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #2

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #4

WOLVERINE #9

X-MEN #17

Posters on-sale 01/13/21

PLANET OF SYMBIOTES 1 POSTER

FOC 12/07/20, ON SALE 1/13/21

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-93021



SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: MARVEL TALES 1 POSTER

FOC 12/07/20, ON SALE 1/13/21

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-93121



IRON FIST: HEART OF

THE DRAGON 1 POSTER

FOC 12/07/20, ON SALE 1/13/21

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-93221



MAESTRO: WAR & PAX 1 POSTER

FOC 12/07/20, ON SALE 1/13/21

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-93321



LEGEND OF SHANG-CHI 1 POSTER

FOC 12/07/20, ON SALE 1/13/21

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-93421



CAPTAIN AMERICA 117

FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

FOC 12/07/20, ON SALE 1/13/21

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-93521

