Judgment Day, X-Men Hellfire Gala, and a new Marvel hero joins Marvel's Free Comic Book Day 2022 plans

Marvel Comics' three Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) 2022 specials just became even bigger than previously revealed. A few months back Marvel announced it will offer three separate titles for the May 7, 2022 edition of the annual event: Avengers/X-Men, Spider-Man/Venom, and a new Marvel's Voices one-shot..

The three 2022 Marvel titles will also serve as a reunion of sorts, as it'll be the first time the publisher is working with Diamond Comic Distributors since 2021.

Free Comic Book Day 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 7.

Avengers/X-Men

And as revealed by Marvel, Avengers/X-Men #1 is more important than initially advertised - it's the first chapter of the Judgment Day event, the first chapter of the publisher's second-annual X-Men Hellfire Gala, and also have a debut of a new Marvel hero.

Marvel's Avengers/X-Men one-shot for Free Comic Book Day will be an anthology, containing:

A Judgment Day prelude story by Kieron Gillen and Dustin Weaver

prelude story by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli The debut of a new hero called Bloodline in a story by Danny Lore and Karen Darboe.

Here's a look at the primary cover by Valerio Schiti, and the variant cover by Peach Momoko:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Peach Momoko (Marvel Comics)) Avengers/X-Men #1 Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Valerio Schiti (Marvel Comics))

There are no additional details on who the new character Bloodline is that Marvel has "big" 2022 plans for, but there's currently no other major characters in Marvel or DC with that name - although the term has been used for numerous story arcs, limited series, and crossovers.

We can't help but remember the line of dialogue from Tony Stark Marvel released to promote the Judgment Day event...

"Speaking broadly, I'm pro-hubris. But… how on Earth do you think we're going to make a god in a few hours?"

Could there be a connection between this potential new god and the new Marvel hero Bloodline?

It's worth keeping an eye on.

Spider-Man/Venom

Spider-Man/Venom #1 will offer readers a glimpse at major storylines (including Tombstone's "first steps towards becoming Spidey's most terrifying villain") planned for the new Amazing Spider-Man era by writer Zeb Wells and Spider-Man brand name artist John Romita Jr. that includes a relaunch of the title in April.

Of course, since Amazing Spider-Man #1 goes on sale on April 6, the Free Comic Book Day glimpse won't be an advanced one.

The Spider-Man/Venom #1 special also includes a look at what creators Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch have going on in the pages of the monthly Venom series which launched in November.

Check out the newly released cover images from the FCBD special by Romita Jr. and a 1:1000 variant cover by Jonboy Meyers which is interesting considering the special is meant to be free to the public but will no doubt be sold to collectors at a premium.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Voices #1

Finally, Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel's Voices #1 will be an introduction to the publisher's series of specials spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities across Marvel's "diverse and ever-evolving universe."

The anthology will be led by a new Moon Girl short story from writer Nadia Shammas and artist Luciano Vecchio - presumably connected to the planned Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur project teased a few months back for 2022.

The anthology will also contain reprints from previous Marvel's Voices anthologies, including:

The Marvel/Diamond reunion

Back to that Diamond - Marvel reunion ... according to the original announcement, Avengers/X-Men #1 and Spider-Man/Venom #1 will be offered to retailers exclusively through Diamond, while Marvel's Voices will be available via Diamond and Marvel's exclusive comic book Direct Market distributor Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS).

Marvel switched to PRHPS in March 2021 after nearly 40 years with Diamond (25 years exclusively), who continues to act as a wholesale retailer of Marvel products to comic shops.

Diamond is the coordinator of the annual event in which participating comic book specialty shops in North America and around the world give away free comic books to attract new customers to their store and new readers to the art form.

