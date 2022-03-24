Marvel is teasing a big return for Blade on Free Comic Book Day

Blade, the vampire-hunting 'Daywalker' who possesses all the powers of a vampire with none of their weaknesses, seems to be returning to the spotlight in comics starting this Free Comic Book Day.

Just as the original Blade movie trilogy is arriving on Netflix, and a new Marvel Studios Blade movie is expected to start production soon bringing actor Mahershala Ali into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Blade after his voice cameo in The Eternals, Marvel Comics editor in chief CB Cebulski has begun teasing a renewed role for Blade in Marvel Comics starting on Free Comic Book Day.

And when it comes to Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles, they almost always serve as previews of new series or important story developments to come.

Cebulski tweeted the tease of Blade's return in a Twitter thread in which Marvel Comics creative director Joe Quesada invited fans to ask him anything, following a fan's question about where Blade may appear in Marvel Comics next.

"Stay tuned. There may be news on Free Comic Book Day? Hmmmmm…" tweets Cebulski.

Stay tuned. There may be news on Free Comic Book Day? Hmmmmm...March 24, 2022 See more

Marvel has multiple announced Free Comic Book Day titles planned for release, including Avengers/X-Men/Eternals: Judgment Day #0, Spider-Man/Venom #1, and Marvel Voices #1. None of the revealed synopses for Marvel's FCBD titles mention Blade or even vampires, but there may be something of a clue as to how Blade could factor into Free Comic Book Day.

Most recently, Blade has been palling around with the Avengers, even playing a key role in 2021's Avengers summer event story Heroes Reborn. At the same time, the synopsis for AXE: Judgment Day #0 mentions a new character named Bloodline set to debut in the one-shot. We know basically nothing about who Bloodline is, or what their origin may be, but given the whole connection between blood and vampires, is it possible they'll somehow be connected to the Daywalker?

Time will tell, likely on May 7's Free Comic Book Day 2022.

Blade is a longtime member of the supernatural super-team The Midnight Sons.