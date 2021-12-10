Avengers/X-Men event headline Marvel's Free Comic Book Day 2022 team-up with Diamond

Marvel Comics and Diamond Comic Distributors split up earlier this year but the exes are getting back together for Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) 2022, which returns to its traditional first weekend of May date next year.

Marvel announced it will offer three titles for the May 7, 2022 edition, including Avengers/X-Men, Spider-Man/Venom, and Marvel's Voices one-shot specials.

Avengers/X-Men #1 is by writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artist Dustin Weaver and according to the publisher will lay the groundwork for a 2002 Marvel Universe event that "drastically alters" the relationship between mutantkind and the Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Spider-Man/Venom #1 will offer readers a glimpse at what Marvel calls Spider-Man's new era, along with a look at what creators Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch have going on in Venom.

Finally, Marvel's Voices #1 will be an introduction to the publisher's series of specials spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities across Marvel's "diverse and ever-evolving universe."

Back to that Diamond - Marvel reunion ... according to the announcement, Avengers/X-Men #1 and Spider-Man/Venom #1 will be offered to retailers exclusively through Diamond, while Marvel's Voices will be available via Diamond and Marvel's exclusive comic book Direct Market distributor Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS).

Marvel switched to PRHPS in March after nearly 40 years with Diamond (25 years exclusively), who continues to act as a wholesale retailer of Marvel products to comic shops.

Diamond is the coordinator of the annual event in which participating comic book specialty shops in North America and around the world give away free comic books to attract new customers to their store and new readers to the art form.

Look for more information on Free Comic Book Day 2022 soon.

