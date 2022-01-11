Amazing Spider-Man welcomes back John Romita Jr. (and possibly for a new #1)

Marvel Comics is apparently re-launching its Amazing Spider-Man comic book series in April, with artist John Romita Jr. onboard.

The publisher sent out an image announcing John Romita Jr. would be returning to the Amazing Spider-Man title beginning in April, but in its brief announcement copy didn't reveal an issue number - meaning we don't know yet for sure if Amazing Spider-Man will relaunch with a new #1.

John Romita Jr. / Amazing Spider-Man teaser (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But if you know Marvel comics artboards, there's something hidden in the details. If you look closely at the penciled page of John Romita Jr. art Marvel released, the letter and numbers "ASM 001 19 JR" at the top. While it might not be immediately clear what that means, we can help you.

ASM is the abbreviation for 'Amazing Spider-Man' - common comic book vernacular for the book since the '60s.

The numbers may seem meaningless at first glance, but in Marvel Comics' artboards - and most all artboards that artists draw comic book pages on (if not done digitally) - there the first space is for the name, the second space for the issue number ('001' in this case), the third space being the page number ('19'), and the last space being for the artist's name ('JR', meaning John Romita Jr.).

Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 2 #26 original art (Image credit: John Romita Jr. (Marvel Comics))

In fact, here's an original artboard from 2006's Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 2 #26, page 2, by - you guessed it - John Romita Jr. Zoom in to the top to see that same sort of numbering - 'Amazing Spider-Man 26 2.'

While it's possible John Romita Jr. noting this could mean something else, it seems unlikely. Especially when you realize that this would be his eighth run on Marvel Comics' Amazing Spider-Man title after stints in 1980-1984, 1987, 1995, 1998, 2000-2004, 2008-2009, and lastly in 2012. (And that's not counting other Spider-Man projects Romita did that had different names.)

So a new Amazing Spider-Man #1 in April? If that's what the numbers mean this would be the sixth volume of Amazing Spider-Man since its launch in 1963.

The current 'Beyond' era of Amazing Spider-Man ends with March 23's Amazing Spider-Man #93, and Marvel has been teasing something big coming after - with a Free Comic Book Day special already announced for May called Spider-Man/Venom #1 that will give us a more on what the company's plans are for the wallcrawler.

The John Romita Jr. news/tease/speculation all comes just a few days in 2022, the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, fa year Marvel says they have 'Beyond Amazing' plans for. We've seen the 'Beyond' part – maybe John Romita Jr. and a new Amazing Spider-Man #1 is the 'Amazing' part?

And for those thinking about Marvel's 'legacy math' March 23's Amazing Spider-Man #93 doubles as issue #894. If a relaunched Amazing Spider-Man #1 follows next, then Amazing Spider-Man #6 would be the 900th issue of the title. And you know how much publishers like to celebrate big round numbers like that.

Stay tuned for more details on John Romita Jr.s' return to Amazing Spider-Man.