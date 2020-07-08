Marvel adds two M.I.A. titles to their August & September schedule

As Marvel gets back into the swing of things following the COVID-19-influenced distribution shutdown, the publisher has amended its upcoming release schedule to add back two ongoing titles — Aero and Sword Master — which have been missing in action since March 2020.

Aero will return with #10 on August 26, followed by #11 and #12 on September 16 and October 21 respectively. The last issue, #9, came out March 19 - before the distribution shutdown.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Lei Ling meets Tony Stark for the first time!" reads Marvel's description of #10. "What's behind Iron Man's susprise visit to Shanghai? Does he know the truth behind Aero's secret identity? Meanwhile, Aero's nemesis Madame Huang is back! Her deadly plan threatens not only all of Shanghai...but the entire world!"

Its sister title Swordmaster will return September 2 with #10, followed by #11 on October 7 and #12 sometime in November.

"Lin Lie and Ji Shuangshuang journey northwest to the ancestral headquarters of the Nuwa clan with Lin Lie's roommate Cheng at the wheel," reads the publisher's descrpition for #10. "But Shuang Shuang's homecoming is anything but peaceful. Can Lin Lie master the Sword of Fu Xi in time to help save Shuangshuang's home from Chiyou's demon horde?"

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

These two titles are part of a de facto line of new Marvel characters that incorporate elements of Chinese culture, and are created primarily by people of Chinese descent. The characters were created as part of a partnership between Marvel and the internet technology company NetEase, which is based in China.

"From the day they debuted, Aero and Sword Master instantly resonated with readers and have seen their popularity grow as their adventures have brought them deeper into the Marvel mythos," Marvel's editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski said in the announcement. "I'm thrilled that their comics will be coming back and setting up the next chapter of the wind walker and blade bearer's heroic journeys."

The publisher's press release leaves the future of these two titles ambiguous after their twelfth issues, but says to "lookout for more news about these beloved new heroes as they take their place in the greater Marvel Universe!"