Mark Hamill had another role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (and a hidden cameo in The Mandalorian)

Mark Hamill’s presence in the Star Wars franchise is obvious. He’s played Luke Skywalker from 1977’s A New Hope through to his farewell in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 42 years later. But this Skywalker’s got secrets – including two cameos hidden across The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Disney Plus’ Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian behind-the-scenes documentary revealed that Hamill played the bartender droid EV-9D9 in the series’ fifth episode (via CNet).

Hamill took to Twitter to confirm the cameo – and that he’s also “vocally represented in ALL [Star Wars] films except the Prequels.” That includes Solo, Rogue One, and even Force Awakens, in which it was previously thought he only appeared at the silent, stoic figure of Luke Skywalker during Episode 7’s ending.

Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams.#TrueStory https://t.co/kRQlo7uub8June 20, 2020

So, who did Hamill play in The Force Awakens? It’s surprisingly hard to tell – and could be one of the few Star Wars secrets still left from the movies.

One user on Twitter, however, seemingly narrowed it down to a voice actor called Patrick Correll.

The final voice cameo "We got a heartbeat!" sounds like him, when the Resistance is transporting Finn. Patrick Correll is credited for only that one line in any movie. https://t.co/IPJMBVbF1aJune 21, 2020

Hamill himself said to look for parts played by Patrick Williams, though no such name appears in the credits of The Force Awakens. Is this Patrick our man?

Correll’s role in the movie is an uncredited Resistance medic who you can hear say “We got a heartbeat!” after an injured Finn is brought back to the Resistance base. Unfortunately for any theorists who think they’ve cracked it, the moment – at the two-hour mark – doesn’t sound like Hamill, even if he is a voice acting legend. Howerver, Patrick Correll's IMDb credits are remarkably sparse with, bizarrely, his only other major work being as a crew member on The Greatest Showman.

Unless Hamill’s been pulling double duty behind the camera, the search goes on to find out who he played in The Force Awakens. Still, we now know what his Mando cameo is. A pint of blue milk to whoever finds the other hidden cameo.