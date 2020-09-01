Mark Bagley gets his hands on Spidey & Green Goblin with Amazing Spider-Man #850 variant

Mark Bagley, arguably the most popular Spider-Man artist of the past three decades, returns to Amazing Spider-Man for its upcoming #850 issue - not for an interior story however, but for a variant - where he gets his hands on both Peter Parker and the returning Green Goblin.

Bagley made his name when he took over for Erik Larsen on the Amazing Spider-Man title in 1991. The artist, who broke into comics by winning a Marvel talent contest, drew 56 issues over the course of five years and became arguably the definitive Spider-Man artist in the post-Image era. Over the years Bagley has returned to the title (as well as drawing notable spin-offs), including drawing July 29's Amazing Spider-Man #45.

Amazing Spider-Man #850 (#49 in the current numbering, but legacy renumbered to celebrate the title's 850th issue) is described as a "climactic chapter in the wall crawler's years-long conflict with the Goblin-masked madman. Spidey has faced his share of hardships, but even the worst things that have happened to him are just a prelude to what transpires here," the issue's solicitation reads.

Series writer Nick Spencer will have a lead story with artist Ryan Ottley, followed by other stories from Chris Bachalo, Humberto Ramos, Aaron Kuder, Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, and Saladin Ahmed.

Here's a collection of all the released covers for Amazing Spider-Man #850 so far, including Bagley's:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Mark Bagley (Marvel Comics))

"This is maybe the most action-packed and harrowing issue of Amazing Spider-Man ever!" Marvel's executive editor Nick Lowe said previously about the issue. "There are so many twists and turns and Spidey has never had his back up against a wall like this before."

Amazing Spider-Man #850 goes on sale on September 22.

Check out our rundown of the greatest comic book artists to ever draw Spider-Man.