James Gandolfini's son is Tony Soprano in the first Many Saints of Newark trailer

The Many Saints of Newark trailer has arrived, showcasing Michael Gandolfini's portrayal of iconic mob boss Tony Soprano. The character previously appeared in The Sopranos, with Michael's father James Gandolfini in the role.

Perhaps surprisingly, The Many Saints of Newark trailer makes it clear that, yes, this really is an origins story for Tony Soprano. "When I was a kid, guys like me were brought up to follow codes," James Gandolfini says, via voice-over, as we see Michael's take on Tony making a phone call.

The young Tony's failing school, scoring low grades but showing promise – a teacher tells his mother, played here by Vera Farmiga, that the results of a test show that he's "a leader". Livia Soprano – famously played by the great Nancy Marchand on the TV series – reacts with a condescending laugh.

It's clear that the crux of the story will be about the relationship between Tony and his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola. Dickie was never seen in The Sopranos, though he had a major impact on Tony, introducing his nephew to a life of crime. Tony later repaid the favor by taking Dickie's son, Christopher Moltisanti, under his wing.

There's also a quick glimpse of Tony's father, Johnny Boy, played by Jon Bernthal, and Corey Stoll's version of Junior Soprano. Ray Liotta, Leslie Odom Jr., and Michela De Rossi (presumably playing Carmela) also make appearances. Check out a new image below.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Perhaps the most spine-tingling moment comes at the end, as The Many Saints of Newark trailer's soundtrack morphs into the familiar sound of "Woke Up This Morning" by Alabama 3 – the theme song from The Sopranos. If the movie's credits don't feature the song playing over them, feel free to have me whacked.

The Many Saints of Newark recently changed release date, heading from September 24, 2021, to October 1. The movie will be available in both cinemas and on HBO Max – and if you don't have HBO Max, then make sure to check out the best HBO Max prices right here.