The Mandalorian: Turns out, we've met that fighter pilot from episode 2 before

The Mandalorian season 2 premiere was filled with Easter eggs and references to Star Wars, and episode 2 is no different. There are monsters with their origins dating back to Empire Strikes Back, a cameo from a droid we've met before, and an appearance from some Resistance fighters. Did you recognise the two men? We've seen one of them in The Mandalorian before...

Warning: Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2, episode 2 ahead...

Yes, Star Wars fans, that was indeed Dave Filoni – the showrunner of Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars – in one of those cockpits. In the other was Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, a Korean-Canadian actor best know for the soap Train 48.

While Sun-Hyung Lee is a newcomer to the galaxy far, far away, Filoni has appeared several times throughout the series. He has voiced various characters in the animated shows and appeared in The Mandalorian's sixth episode playing the character Trapper Wolf, a fighter pilot for the New Republic that sprung up following the defeat of the Empire.

In that episode, Wolf was flanked by two other pilots – played by Deborah Chow and Rick Famuyiwa – as they patrolled a prisoner-carrying ship that Mando had snuck onto. All three of the people playing those pilots had directed episodes of The Mandalorian season 1, but now Filoni (who also acts as an executive producer on the Mandalorian) has returned as the same character, still patrolling the galaxy.

In Chapter 10, Wolf once again comes up against Mando's ship Razor Crest and fires upon it, leading to the gunslinger being stranded on an ice-cold planet. Come the end of the episode, and Wolf returns to save Mando and Baby Yoda from a massive spider creature, then lets Mando go for his previous services to the galaxy.

Will we see Wolf again? Probably. With Filoni having such strong ties to the series, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the writer/director/showrunner be the show's Resistance fighter-for-hire. If you can't wait for more from Baby Yoda and crew, make sure to check out our The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.