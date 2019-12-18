Luigi's Mansion 3 Boos: How to capture Mario's classic enemies

Luigi's Mansion 3 Boos are all over the place but will take some time to hunt down as they won't appear until after a floor is cleared in Luigi's Mansion 3. The Boos you can catch won't actually appear until you've beaten a boss and returned a button to the elevator. Once that's done though you can come back at any time to do a little special ghost hunting and find all the Luigi's Mansion 3 Boos.

The world of Mario and Luigi and Boos go way back in the series and this guide to all the Boos in Luigi's Mansion 3 will help you find them all When you do go back to a completed area, your controller will rumble as you get closer to wherever the Boo is, so follow that rumble and you should be right next to one. Somewhere. They hide in places like barrels, baskets, drawers, and other containers. They also move around, so if you choose the wrong place in one room the Boo will run off into a different room and you'll have to hunt them down again. You can also purchase Boo locators from Professor E. Gadd if you feel so inclined, but if you want to skip that step then look no further than all the Luigi's Mansion 3 Boos locations listed right here.

Luigi's Mansion 3 Boos Locations

Basement Near E. Gadd's Lab

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This first Boo is pretty easy as it's used to teach you how to catch Boos, E. Gadd will walk you through it so don't worry.

First Floor Lobby in Trash Cans and Lobby Drawers

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This one could be the earliest Boo you get on your own. He likes to hide in the trash cans throughout the lobby.

2nd Floor Dining Room

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Booigi, as this one calls itself, can be found in the bathroom and some of the rooms nearby. Check each toilet carefully.

3rd floor in the telephone at the end of the entryway hall

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This Boo likes to hide in a few different places, check the trash cans as well as the telephones at the end of the hall when you search for him.

4th Floor Bathroom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You should find this Boo hiding in one of the toilets, although he can jump around all nearby rooms.

5th Floor Bedroom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I found the Boo on this floor all the way at the end of the right side of the hall, although he can bounce between rooms if you search the wrong item.

6th Floor in the Knight's Armor on the Stairs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This boo is simple, on the way into the arena he should be in one of the suits of armor. Follow the rumble.

7th Floor First Bathroom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Head up the stairs while checking the rumble of your controller, this Boo should show up in the first bathroom you run into on this floor.

8th Floor Film Set

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are four film sets, not counting the boss stage, on this floor. The Boos usually hide in various items in one of the sets. Follow the rumble to find him.

9th Floor in the main exhibit room

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's like a Night at the Museum with this Boo. This floor isn't very big so the Boo will be hiding in the main room where the T-Rex was. Uncover the right painting in the room and he should pop out.

Boiler Room

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This guy is first found just past the elevator room, twist the valve with that makes your controller rumble the most and it'll appear below. Don't worry, he'll come up to you once he's been found.

10th Floor Underneath the Pyramid

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This one can be found in the tomb beneath the pyramid in the various rooms there. Use your controller rumble to check which vase it's hiding in.

11th Floor Key room

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This Boo was hiding in the fridge for me, but it could be in any of the rooms in this area. Use the rumble to check the top room first.

12th Floor Pirate Ship

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This Boo will be on the pirate ship where the boss fight took place, check each of the crates that are located on the top of the ladder.

13th Floor Pool Room

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This one is also located in the boss fight room with the pool. Check the various towel baskets to find it.

14th Floor Coatroom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This Boo hid in the coatroom down the hall from the dance floor. Check the trash cans.

