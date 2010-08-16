Love And Other Drugs trailer released

Love and Other Drugs , the new film from Defiance director Edward Zwick has had its trailer unveiled.



The film stars Brokeback Mountain co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, with solid support from Hank Azaria, Josh Gad, Gabriel Macht and Oliver Platt.



The film sees Hathaway portray Maggie, an alluring free spirit who won’t let anything or anyone tie her down.

Until of course she meets her match in Jamie (Gyllenhaal), whose relentless and almost infallible charm serve him well with the ladies and in his job as a pharmaceutical salesman.

The relationship takes them both by surprise as they find themselves in love.



Check out the trailer below...

Love and Other Drugs is released in the UK in December.



