Looks like Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag and Rogue may be coming to Switch

A listing on Greek retailer The Console Club 's site briefly offered an Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed Rogue bundle for the Nintendo Switch, leaving us wondering if Ubisoft is remastering the titles for the platform. The listing, which has since been removed, had the bundle available for preorder at €38.90 (roughly $42.65).

Earlier in the year, Assassin's Creed 3 was remastered and released on the Switch. There's no new Assassin's Creed title due this year, so the next game (which is reportedly set in Viking times) will likely drop in 2020. Issuing remasters for the Nintendo Switch would be a great way to fill the title gap.

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag was released in October 2013 on the PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii U, with later launches for the next gen consoles. Assassin's Creed Rogue was initially released in November 2014 for the older gen consoles, and curiously didn't get a remastered version for the PS4 and Xbox One until March of 2018. Black Flag was highly regarded as a unique addition to the series as it introduced a pirate vibe complete with naval battles and other swashbuckling excitement. Rogue wasn't as positively received (it played like more of a retread of other Assassin's Creed titles) but the alleged bundle would be a great deal considering they're both full length titles.

The two games have already been remastered for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It's worth noting that the Assassin's Creed 3 remaster for the Switch came out after the remasters for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One...so it's highly likely this Switch bundle will turn from rumor to reality in the near future.