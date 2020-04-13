Looks like Assassin's Creed 2 will be free on PC this week

Assassin's Creed 2 will be free to all PC players starting Tuesday, April 14, according to a report from German website Mydealz ( spotted by Twitter user Daniel Ahmad).

Ubisoft has been giving away free games all month as part of its Play Apart Together initiative, an effort to help entertain those who are stuck indoors due to ongoing coronavirus lockdowns. It's already given out Rayman Legends , and while it's yet to officially announce anything, it would make sense for Ubisoft to give out one of the Assassin's Creed games.

Assuming this Assassin's Creed 2 giveaway is legitimate, it will probably work like the Rayman Legends freebie. Starting April 14, you'll have a few days - at a guess, until Friday, April 17 or so - to download the game for free via Uplay. You have to claim Play Apart Together games during their free window in order to benefit from their discount, but once you do, you can keep and play them forever.

In addition to Assassin's Creed 2 being free, it looks like Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed: Revelations, the other two games in the Ezio trilogy, will be heavily discounted on Uplay. These discounts will presumably be available for the same period of time as the freebie itself, but we can't be certain. Again, these deals remain unconfirmed, but they're a pretty safe bet. In any case, we'll find out whether they're legitimate (and global, importantly) tomorrow.