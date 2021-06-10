Loki fans think they’ve spotted a major Marvel cameo in the background of one scene

Loki theories are already on another level. Some Marvel fans are even convinced that a significant MCU character made a sneaky appearance during the premiere – without anyone realizing it until now.

Spoilers for Loki episode 1 follow. If you haven’t watched the episode, turn away now.

During Loki’s botched escape at TVA HQ, a woman can be seen being hauled in by the Minutemen in the background. One leading candidate for the seemingly minor background character is Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter. Take a look for yourself.

#loki spoilers...PEGGY ? PEGGY CARTER ? pic.twitter.com/1gvugWOBQdJune 9, 2021 See more

Honestly? It’s hard to tell. Given Marvel’s attention to detail in almost every frame of its movies and shows, it would have been easy to avoid using someone who looked like Peggy Carter, especially knowing it would send fans down a fruitless rabbit hole.

It is most likely an extra, however. For one thing, Hayley Atwell’s name doesn’t show up in the credits. Her presence, too, would likely distract from Loki’s own upcoming journeys through time and space.

But the theory does have merit. One user on Twitter posits that even though the Avengers’ time travel was allowed to happen in Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s final scene would have risked causing an alternate timeline. In the eyes of the TVA and the Time-Keepers, that’s a big no-no – hence Peggy Carter potentially being dragged in by the time cops.

Our advice? Try not to overthink it. We’ve been burned before by Mephisto in WandaVision and Paul Bettany… as Paul Bettany. Peggy Carter probably isn’t in Loki. Probably. But file this one under ‘Theories, Wild’ – and expect plenty more to be added to the already heaving folder in the coming weeks.

Case in point: there are plenty more sources of fan-led speculation to take in from Loki, even if you’re not convinced by the Carter cameo. One minor moment in the premiere could already be setting up Marvel’s next big villain. There’s also the intriguing idea on how an exposition-heavy scene might be acting as a roadmap to an incredible MCU crossover.

