Loki head writer reveals how he's approaching Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie

Loki head writer Michael Waldron has talked about his approach to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's upcoming Star Wars film.

"I think the success of the MCU is, for all the amazing science-fiction and concepts and all that stuff; ultimately the success is built upon the characters, their humanity, their very relatable conflicts, friendships, and the family that is the MCU," Waldron told GQ. "And I think Star Wars, at its best, is a story about family. Han, Luke, and Leia were a family; you love seeing them together, and you hated it when they were split apart. It's great characters. That's nothing new. I am not going to blow anybody's mind with that headline – but that's my biggest takeaway."

Waldron also commented that "it's very early days on [Star Wars]. That's probably the thing I can say least about, unfortunately."

Doctor Strange 2, which is due out next year and is directed by Sam Raimi, was also penned by Waldron – and Waldron previously worked on Rick and Morty with Dan Harmon. Waldron talked more about collaborating with the three creatives: "The thing Kevin Feige shares in common with Dan Harmon and with Sam Raimi is an absolute collaborative spirit and a remarkable lack of ego given what he's accomplished. Kevin is a great listener. He wants to hear your ideas, take in how you might do something, and then help you make it better. Beyond all that, he's just a cool guy."

Details on the Star Wars movie are practically non-existent at the moment. We do know that Feige has reportedly approached a "major actor" about a role, but Feige himself, who will produce the film, has remained tight-lipped.

Considering Waldron joined the MCU with Loki, but has already penned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and will be writing Feige's Star Wars film, it's clear Feige has a lot of faith in Waldron. We can expect great things to come, then.

