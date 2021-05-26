Loki causes mischief in these exclusive new images of the Disney Plus show

Following on the heels of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki is set to continue the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s small-screen expansion on Disney Plus.

Where those previous series focused on duos in one form or another, the spotlight is very much on the God of Mischief here, picking up from the events of Avengers: Engame, albeit the part of that film where they revisit the timeline of 2012’s The Avengers, as Loki has just had his plans for subjugating Earth destroyed by the Tony Stark and co.

In Endgame’s timeline-troubling antics, Loki was able to spirit himself away from the fray when he got his hands on the Tesseract, totally forking the timeline. Where did he go? We’re about to find out… Seems that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) needs him to help fix the mess he created.

Loki is on the cover of the upcoming issue of our sister publication, Total Film magazine. Below you can see three exclusive new images from the cover story, featuring Tom Hiddleston’s Loki with Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), the TVA’s Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and Hiddleston and Wilson behind the scenes with director Kate Herron. Check them out now:

The TVA is a bureaucratic nightmare, existing outside of time and space as a sort of omnipotent overseer of timelines, hence their beef with Loki. Hunter B-15 is the muscle who brings Loki in, Renslayer is one of the TVA’s powerful judges, and Mobius is something of a Loki expert, and he's excited to finally come face-to-face with the figure he’s been fascinated by for so long.



Loki launches on on Disney+ from June 9, with the first of six weekly episodes. For much more on the show, and exclusive interviews with Hiddleston and the cast, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, pick up a copy of the latest issue of Total Film magazine, which hits shelves real and digital on Friday, May 28.

