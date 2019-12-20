Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer is tip-yip soup for the Star Wars fan's soul

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a new trailer, and it looks like almost everything a Star Wars fan could want delivered in virtual Lego brick form. The upcoming game of 2020 covers all nine films in the Skywalker Saga - and though all but the most recent two movies have had Lego game adaptations before, each one gets an all-new version here with nothing repeated from years past. Aside from the plot and setting bits you have to repeat so you're still adapting the same movie, obviously.

The new trailer shows scenes from across Star Wars history, from Darth Maul's unnerving stare in The Phantom Menace to Rey's cool TIE fighter jumping trick in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker . In proper Lego Star Wars fashion, it concludes with a gag about the Millenium Falcon's hyperdrive running out of batteries.

We got a chance to take a closer look at Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga during a hands-off demo at E3 2019. It was definitely still Lego Star Wars, but with a surprising number of promising changes: the zoomed-in, freely movable camera gives you a better look at the photorealistic worlds and bendy plastic characters, combat now allows you to pull off customizable combos instead of simply button mashing, and enemies even take more damage if you score precision hits with ranged weapons.

Each of the nine films in the Skywalker Saga can be played in whatever order you choose, and in an extra cool note, the main hub world you can explore between levels will change to match whichever Star Wars era you're in - Tatooine had some fresh blood come in between the prequels and the original trilogy, after all. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is still scheduled to arrive sometime in 2020, and we'll let you know when we get a more specific release date.