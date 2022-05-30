Lego Millennium Falcon is one cent off its lowest ever price

The Lego Millennium Falcon has tumbled to what is very nearly its lowest-ever price, and because that doesn't happen very often, let's not mess about any further - get your butt over to Amazon and grab it for a heavily-reduced $128 (opens in new tab) (was $159.99) while you still can.

That's a very respectable 20% saving on the Lego Millennium Falcon from The Rise of Skywalker. By way of comparison, it's also a single cent away from the kit's all-time low of $127.99 back in August 2021. Seeing as it's one of the best Lego Star Wars sets, that makes this offer one to jump on as soon as possible. It almost certainly won't last long.

(opens in new tab) Lego The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon (frustration-free packaging) | $159.99 $128 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - This is very nearly the kit's lowest ever price, so now's the time to strike if you've ever fancied grabbing this set. Just be aware that it normally sells out fast with such a large discount.



At 1,351 pieces, this Lego Millennium Falcon is certainly detailed enough to be a centerpiece on your shelf; besides numerous rooms and hidden compartments, it's 17 inches long and features seven Minifigures (Lando Calrissian, Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Resistance informant Boolio, and new droid D-O).

Unfortunately, the even more impressive Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon is still sitting at roughly $800 at Amazon (opens in new tab) - there's sadly no movement on that front. However, this cheaper alternative is still a fantastic recreation of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

If this doesn't quite fit the bill, you can find more deals on the best Lego sets below.

Today's best Lego deals

For more offers, don't forget to check in with the best Lego deals. You can also find more goodness from a galaxy far, far away with the best Star Wars board games and these Star Wars gifts.