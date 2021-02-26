Leaker suggests that Horizon: Forbidden West is delayed until 2022

Horizon: Forbidden West could be delayed until 2022 if a comment by an established leaker is to be believed.

YouTuber Anton Logvinov commented on a Twitter post that listed games delayed to 2022, saying that "I would add Horizon to that list too". While the tweet is in Russian, it was translated by a user on the ResetEra forum.

At the moment, it's not entirely clear what this is based on, if anything concrete at all, but it should be noted that Anton was the first to correctly leak that Horizon: Zero Dawn would make its way to PC when it was solely a PlayStation exclusive title.

я тебе еще хорайзон туда же запишуFebruary 25, 2021 See more

Sure enough, come August 2020, Horizon jumped onto PC and Sony has announced that this won't be the last time we see PlayStation exclusives move away from the console to PC, with Days Gone getting the same treatment next.

Anton tweeted this reply on February 25 at 7:53 pm UK time, which is a few hours before PlayStation's State of Play broadcast aired. In spite of some players' expectations, that show came and went with no news, update or glimpse at the Horizon: Zero Dawn sequel.

Horizon: Forbidden West was first teased in June 2020 and since then we've not heard a great deal, save for an update in January regarding the scope and scale of the game. It's worth noting, however, that just this week Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said he was feeling "pretty good" about the sequel launching this year. Either way, you should take all of the speculations on delays with a pinch of salt.

