Latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch creates another game-breaking progression bug

A new patch deployed to address some of the issues plaguing Cyberpunk 2077 has inadvertently triggered a new game-breaking progression bug.

CD Projekt Red recently released a Cyberpunk 2077 update with a laundry list of bug fixes and stability improvements, some of which were preventing players from making progress in the game.

According to the game's subreddit , however, despite addressing a prior bug that stopped progress because in-game character Takemura wouldn't trigger an important phone call in the mission Down in the Street, now Takemura will call but not say anything at all, which is still preventing some from progressing in the game.

"New update broke a main story phone call with Takemura, so now I can't continue the story," reported one player. "I've waited 5 minutes and nothing is changing."

"Same for me. Can't do anything with his stupid head floating up there judging me," added another .

"I have tried going back several saves, created new saves before he calls and it's the same thing every time," confirmed another player (thanks, PCGN ). "He calls. I either let it auto answer or I answer and he just sits up there in the corner mocking me. Once he calls you are 100% STOPPED from ANY further jobs / side jobs / gigs because you are unable to talk to any NPC until the call is finished."

At the time of writing, CDPR has not publicly commented on the issue.

Though Patch 1.1 addresses a large variety of bugs and stability issues, CD Projekt says it's just the beginning of a series of updates that'll continue in the coming weeks with Patch 1.2, which the studio has described as "larger" and "more significant".

If you missed the news yesterday, Cyberpunk 2077 is now the biggest digital game launch of all time . According to a new analysis, the highly-anticipated RPG sold a staggering 10.2 million copies in December 2020, giving it "the biggest game launch of all time based on digital revenue and digital units sold".

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 customers who asked for refunds are reportedly not being asked to return the game .