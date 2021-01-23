Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest digital game launch of all time.

According to industry analyst SuperData , Cyberpunk 2077 sold a staggering 10.2 million copies in December 2020, giving it "the biggest game launch of all time based on digital revenue and digital units sold (10.2 million)".

"A successful marketing campaign and the reputation of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt provided the hype necessary for the CD Projekt Red title to break records despite issues including performance problems on consoles, widespread glitches and the indefinite removal of the game from the PlayStation Store," the company said.

The report went on to confirm that "an extremely high share of digital sales (80 per cent) were on PC, likely due to the delisting on PlayStation and overall state of the console versions".

"Regardless of the short-term financial success, the critical backlash means the developer will now have to invest significant resources fixing the game in order to rehabilitate its image before the launch of its next title," the report added (thanks, VGC ).

Talking of which – Cyberpunk 2077 customers who asked for refunds are reportedly not being asked to return the game .

According to a new report, several customers who took developer CD Projekt Red up on its offer to refund Cyberpunk 2077 following its launch in December have received their money back but are still able to access the game. One person, who bought the game's $250 collector's edition, said that they "still had everything", including their physical copy of the game, despite having received a Paypal transfer from CD Projekt Red that included the added sales tax.

Although a couple of weeks back, during an emergency meeting, CDPR president Adam Kiciński said that it was "too early to judge" what would happen to the game's DLC and multiplayer mode , free DLC is coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in "early" 2021 .

CD Projekt Red recently released a Cyberpunk 2077 update with a laundry list of bug fixes and stability improvements, some of which were preventing players from making progress in the game. Though Patch 1.1 addresses a large variety of bugs and stability issues , CD Projekt says it's just the beginning of a series of updates that'll continue in the coming weeks with Patch 1.2, which the studio has described as "larger" and "more significant".