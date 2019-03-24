Latest Apex Legends patch on PC should help alleviate crashes

Apex Legends has had a healthy patch up recently thanks to the release of the first Apex Legends Battle Pass , which also included a big update for Apex Legends season 1 . Respawn’s community manager Jay Frechette took to Reddit yesterday to explain that the recent update included a better way to capture information about PC crashes, which has in turn allowed the developers to get a hold of some key information to locate and tackle what’s causing them.

Using this information, Respawn has now launched a new patch for PC which players can update from their client. The post states that the live patch includes “a fix that when tested locally, improved stability.”

Frechette explained the game should now write an apex_crash.txt file to your My Documents folder whenever it crashes. The file can then be submitted directly to Respawn via their dedicated forum. Since the update went live, Respawn has already been able to receive a lot of insight into the main causes of the crashes from players who have submitted their crash files.

“The good news is they have been giving us great info and revealed a few crash locations, and we discovered may of these are related.” Frechette explains in the post, “one of the issues appeared to be caused by one part of the program changing memory used by another part. These bugs are the most difficult to find!”

While the latest patch should help to reduce the amount of crashes PC players have been experiencing in recent months, Frechette says they don’t expect the patch will be an “end all solution”, and there’s still work to do to solve other known crashes addressed below:

"There are still some issues we’re seeing from the reports that we’re continuing to investigate to understand and address:

Other crashes we’ve seen are related to out-of-memory issues. This is much less common. It's not clear yet whether this is a memory leak in Apex or an improperly configured PC.

There may be other, rarer crashes still to fix that we just haven't identified yet."

Finally, the post points players to their dedicated forum where players can submit their crash files for any that are still occurring after the season 1 update.

It may not fix everything PC players are experiencing just yet, but it’s hopefully a step in the right direction.

