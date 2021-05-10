Lady Gaga shares photo to celebrate end of filming on House of Gucci

House of Gucci has officially wrapped filming, and Lady Gaga commemorated the event with an Instagram post.

"That's a wrap, Rid," Lady Gaga wrote, alongside a photo of her fist-bumping masked up director Ridley Scott. The movie currently has a release date of November 24, 2021.

The singer and actor also tweeted : "I wish to thank all of Italy for cheering me on while I film this movie—I hug & kiss you, tell you I believe in you ❤️ prayers 🇮🇹🙏to my place of origin—a country built on the promise of hard work & family. I hope I made you proud. I’m proud to be Italian. Ti Amo."

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) A photo posted by on

In House of Gucci, Adam Driver plays Italian fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci, while Gaga plays his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. The movie, based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, will focus on Gucci’s murder – Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995. Jeremy Irons will play Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio’s father, while Jared Leto and Al Pacino are also on board to star, playing Paolo Gucci and Aldo Gucci respectively.

This is Gaga's first role since her Oscar nominated turn in 2018's A Star is Born , in which she played up-and-coming singer/songwriter Ally. She's also set to star in the action thriller Bullet Train , alongside Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Michael Shannon.