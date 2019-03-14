Lady Gaga is in Cyberpunk 2077, claims a new report - but as who?

In a twist that will surprise literally no-one who knows of Lady Gaga’s incredible, reason-defying exploits (she did wear a dress made of meat, after all), the singer/actor/general all-around goddess has been seen at the CD Projekt Red studios , with sources saying that she did a mocap performance for Cyberpunk 2077 . Just a warning: that link does direct you to the French website ActuGaming, but a Redditor has managed a rough translation of the part that refers to Lady Gaga.

According to Awkward_Bowler , the article loosely reads “sources close to the studio say she was seen there and did a mocap performance. Everything else is uncertain, but there's a good chance she's going to be in the game in some capacity”. If you ask me, Lady Gaga would be right at home in the futuristic-synthetic world of Cyberpunk 2077, and I bet she’s going to be either a superstar singer - perhaps the one from E3 2018’s teaser trailer below - or a seedy lounge singer who gives you a distinctly noir-themed mission. Bonus points if she’s smoking a cigarette in a sultry manner when you first see her.

Perhaps their collaboration is why Cyberpunk 2077 tweeted this...bizarre reply to one of Lady Gaga's tweets from 2012.

Of course! Of course we will! 😎September 18, 2018

Plus as the translation mentions a performance, she might also just be a singer at an immensely crowded concert you have to infiltrate for an unrelated mission. But c’mon, it feels like a waste to include Lady Gaga in a game without letting you at least exchange a few words with her, right? Let us know who you think she’s going to be in the comments, and just remember to keep an ear out for her unmistakable voice when the game finally releases. Not that we know when that could be. Sob.