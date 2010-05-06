Kristen Stewart goes On The Road

Kristen Stewart has signed on to star in the long-delayed screen adaptation of Jack Kerouac's On The Road .



As she gears up for another round of relentless Twilight promotion, Stewart has confirmed that she is "very much attached" to play troubled drifter Marylou alongside Garrett Hedlund's Dean Moriarty.



The actress made reference to the film's long and somewhat troubled history, calling it "a movie that has been trying to get made forever. Not that this is going to help it, but maybe I can just brag a little bit."





On the contrary, something tells us Stewart's audience-baiting involvement will go a long way to getting the project off the ground where the likes of Gus Van Sant and Francis Ford Coppola have failed.



Walter Salles ( The Motorcycle Diaries ) is now reportedly attached to direct the film, which will begin shooting in late summer.

Is Stewart a perfect fit for Kerouac's leading lady? Leave us your thoughts below.