Kojima Productions is teasing something for next week

A new tweet from Kojima Productions suggests the studio has something to announce next week.

Aki Saito, head of communications at Hideo Kojima's studio, posted a message to fans on February 28. "Sorry to be silent everyone," he said. "I've been really busy lately… I think I can say more soon about what we are going to…"

Saito's message ends there, but there's more to the tweet. The attached image shows Saito writing "Next Week!" on a notepad, which is about as blunt as teasers get.

Sorry to be silent everyone! I've been really busy lately.....I think i can say more soon about what we are going to.....#KojimaProductions https://t.co/Vr0qPj3DwV pic.twitter.com/BiweDgGC4vFebruary 28, 2020

Some fans went further down the rabbit hole and latched onto the fact that Saito is holding a Pyramid-brand pencil. Coupled with Saito's use of "silent" in his message, this has led some to believe Kojima Productions may have Silent Hill news to share. It's a fun theory, but it's much more likely that the pencil is just a pencil and Saito used the word "silent" because, well, he'd been silent on Kojima Productions' social media for a while.

Nevertheless, Kojima's studio is up to something, and based on an interview from January , it could be anything from a manga to a movie to a big new game. Kojima did say his studio "is planning to work on multiple game projects, one of which would be a 'big' game." However, he also said he's considering manga, anime, and movie ideas which would incorporate designs from Yoji Shinkawa, a key Metal Gear Solid artist and the art director on Death Stranding . This could also be more Death Stranding updates, who knows. Hopefully next week's surprise narrows things down.