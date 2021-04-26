Knockout City will launch on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play

You'll be able to play Knockout City for free with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription as soon as it launches.

Electronic Arts announced today that the new game of dodgeball-inspired arena combat from the developers of Mario Kart Live will be available on EA Play from launch day on May 21. Since access to EA Play is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, that means players from both sets of subscription services are welcome to play across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

You can also pick up Knockout City on its own for $19.99, or drop $29.99 to get the Deluxe Edition which comes with bonus outfits, banners, logos, a special car for your crew to roll up to matches in, and 1,000 Holobux to buy whatever else you want from the in-game store. A $10 Deluxe upgrade will let you grab all that bonus stuff if you're playing through Xbox Game Pass or EA Play (or just decide you want it after purchasing the standard edition).

Whatever platform you pick Knockout City up on, you'll be able to crew up and compete with players from all over thanks to full cross-play support. I had a great time trying it out before EA and Velan Studios started rolling out the betas, and I'm looking forward to giving it another shot once it's ready for prime time; in related news, I'm now accepting applications for my Crew of dodge brawlers who only ever communicate over voice chat via Fonzie impressions.