MCU mastermind Kevin Feige is working on a new Star Wars movie

Kevin Feige has already taken over one cinematic universe – now, it seems, he has his sights set on a galaxy far, far away. A new report suggests the head of Marvel Studios is going to be producing a new Star Wars movie, with Disney also heralding "a new era" in storytelling post-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter and a few early details have emerged, including Feige having a recent meeting with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about working on a Star Wars project.

Disney has even confirmed the reports, with co-chairman Alan Horn saying in a statement: "We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on… With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

Feige, meanwhile, has apparently approached a "major actor" about a role in the upcoming unnamed Star Wars movie according to one source close to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie may even lead to a larger position working within LucasFilm for the producer.

What that means for Feige's involvement in the MCU is unclear, though Star Wars' future is suddenly looking a lot brighter: Rise of Skywalker's December release will be followed by at least one movie by Game of Thrones showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff, a purported trilogy by Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson (despite debunked rumours of its cancellation), and now whatever Feige will be working on.

It's just a shame the SWCU doesn't have quite the same ring to it.

Here's everything you need to know on all the new Star Wars movies releasing in the next few years.