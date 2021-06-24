Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is on the way for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

Kerbal Space Program is getting a new enhanced edition to take advantage of the new-gen hardware.

The space-flight simulation game Kerbal Space Program is heading to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S this fall the studio has announced. When it does launch later this year as a standalone game, it'll cost $39.99 but those that already own Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the new-gen enhancements for free.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will run at Quad HD (1440p) and with improved frame rates. The Xbox Series S will only be able to run at 1080p but "boasts better framerates". For all new-gen consoles, the system memory allows for higher part counts for player crafts, so get creative!

Kerbal Space Program has upgraded shaders and textures that improve the graphics across the game. It will also introduce full keyboard and mouse support for those that wish to hook those up to their consoles.

Kerbal Space Program originally launched back in 2011 as an early access title, and nearly five years later it launched into its 1.0 release and was shortly ported to consoles such as the PS4 version. The game received two expansions, with the first being a Making History expansion in 2018 that introduced some notable items from histories such as parts from the Apollo, a lunar lander, and even a level editor. Following that, a Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground expansion introduced a wealth of new tools for crafting, gathering, and more.

The game has a sequel on the way and was originally slated to launch in 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic caused issues with development. This resulted in the sequel being delayed to 2021 and then delayed again to 2022. The studio has confirmed that a release date for the sequel still appears to be set for 2022 and will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

