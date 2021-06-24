Kerbal Space Program 2 sets thrusters to PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

Kerbal Space Program 2 is launching next year for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Esteemed space explorers can hopefully see Kerbal Space Program 2 launching next year as it has been announced that the game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. This comes directly after the announcement of the new-gen consoles getting an enhanced edition of the original game later this year.

Back in 2019, an announcement trailer said that Kerbal Space Program 2 was heading to PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and the official website still lists just these platforms. We can likely expect the game to launch for all platforms, but with a stronger focus on improved performance for the new-gen. If that's the case, it'll likely be similar to what the Enhanced Edition revealed today, which was higher resolution, better frame rates, better visuals, and more.

The sequel has been long-awaited by fans, being announced in 2019 with a release expectation for 2020. However, as the world shifted into the COVID-19 pandemic development became complicated and saw the game delayed to 2021. This year, the studio officially announced that the game is being delayed again and would launch in 2022 instead. It appears that 2022 is locked in by the wording of the tweet.

We’re also thrilled to announce that Kerbal Space Program 2 will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022! More details coming at a later date.#KSP2 #KerbalSpaceProgram2 pic.twitter.com/eY7dOf8InIJune 24, 2021 See more

The sequel "has been fully redesigned from the ground up to meet the demands of modern and next-generation space exploration," the official site details. It also highlights that players will get to experience a new Colonies system to build new structures, a new level of exploring new celestial bodies, and will also support multiplayer and modding support.

Kerbal Space Program is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary having launched back in 2011. In a documentary video from the studio, the team reflects on the last ten years with the game and reveals that to date, Kerbal Space Program has been played by over five million players.

The original game was ported to PS4 and Xbox One shortly after the game launched out of PC early access and saw two major expansions released, titled Making History and Breaking Ground.

