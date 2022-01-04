Keanu Reeves to star in new series executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

Keanu Reeves is set to take on his first major US TV role in The Devil in the White City.

Deadline reports the Hulu show will count Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio among its executive producers. Based on the 2003 book of the same name by Erik Larson, an adaptation has been in the works for a while – DiCaprio bought the rights to the book back in 2010 and was originally planning a movie adaptation with Scorsese in the director's chair.

The series is based on true events and will follow two men: Daniel H. Burnham, an architect, and Henry H. Holmes, a doctor-turned-serial-killer, whose fates were linked by the Chicago World's Fair in 1893 – Burnham was the architect behind the fair, while Holmes lured victims to his "Murder Castle" in the grounds of the fair. As for which role Reeves will be taking on, that hasn't been confirmed yet.

On the big screen, Reeves was most recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections and Bill & Ted Face the Music , and he can next be seen (and heard) in the animated DC League of Super-Pets and John Wick: Chapter 4. He starred as American stuntman Tex Johnson in the Swedish series Swedish Dicks between 2016 and 2018, but The Devil in the White City will be his first major role on a US show.