Keanu Reeves signs special edition of his new series BRZRKR

Boom! Studios is capitalizing on Keanu Reeves' evolution from actor to pop-culture icon to national treasure status with a special signed edition of the debut issue of Reeves' upcoming new comic book BRZRKR (yes, pronounced 'Berzerker').

The Reeves signed edition with art by Jonboy Meyers will be available to comic book retailers in a 1-1000 ratio. Meaning for every 1000 copies of any other BRZRKR #1 standard or variant edition they order, they'll get one signed by the actor.

This means you're gonna have to pony up major coin, or have a very special relationship with your local comic book retailer to get your hands on one.

The 12-issue series is co-written by Reeves and Matt Kindt, illustrated by Ron Garney and colorist Bill Crabtree, and lettered by Clem Robins and will go on sale February 24.

BRZRKR #1 - the first collection of which is already available for preorder on Amazon - was originally scheduled to debut in October 2020 and was pushed back to February 17, 2021 in September. It seems it has been pushed back one more week.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

The series is about "an immortal being's eternal struggle with the hidden truth behind his existence."

"The man known only as B. (who happens to look a lot like Reeves) is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence...even at the sacrifice of his sanity," reads Boom!'s description.

"But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it."

BRZRKR #1 features main cover art by Rafael Grampá and variant covers by artists Mark Brooks, Lee Bermejo, and Dan Mora, along with the 1-in-1000 signed edition variant cover.

Keanu Reeves isn't the first celebrity to dabble in comics - nor will he be the last. Check out our list of notable celebrities who have written and drawn comic books.