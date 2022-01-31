Jurassic World 3 is the end of a trilogy – but maybe not the franchise

Jurassic World 3 – officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion – may mark the end of the current dino trilogy, but it's not necessarily the end of the road for the long-running franchise.

"I think that Dominion's going to wrap up this trilogy, but we're not resting on our laurels," the trilogy's executive producer Frank Marshall told Slash Film . "We're going to sit down, and we're going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we're definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world."

The upcoming movie will take place four years after the events of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and sees the prehistoric creatures free from the park and inhabiting the world at large – to disastrous consequences.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Velociraptor handler Owen Grady and the park’s operations manager Claire Dearing. Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum will also return as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm – the time all three characters have been on screen together since 1993's Jurassic Park.

"Laura, Sam, and Jeff have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris do," director Colin Trevorrow told Total Film at the end of last year. "They’re not together the entire time, but we are following both of their stories equally, and you have a sense that they’re going to collide at a certain point... there’s this tension. It’s not structured necessarily in a way that we’re used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works."