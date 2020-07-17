Jurassic World: Dominion set photos show off Arctic landscape

Various movies have returned to production in recent weeks following industry-wide shut down due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, though things are likely a little different onset. One such movie is Jurassic World: Dominion, and in these new aerial set photos, it looks like we’re getting a cold setting come release next year.

Currently shooting in England, Dominion resumed filming earlier this month. The Sun snapped some shots of what looks like a massive Arctic landscape being built on set, and bang in the middle appears to be a downed aircraft. Thanks to director Colin Trevorrow we had previously gotten a look at a snowy landscape via his Instagram , and now we can say for certain that the tundra might be more dangerous than beautiful for whoever was in that jet.

Brit film industry roars to life as filming on Jurassic World set begins https://t.co/rCkNBcLgzMJuly 12, 2020

Actress Bruce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire, recently shared her confidence in how the studio is approaching safety measures as production begins again. "There's been a lot of communication. They are going above and beyond,” she told SiriusXM . “We would never go back to work if we didn't feel safe, and you know we're taking it a day at a time, and I'm very grateful to have a job." Alongside this, the actress showed off some gnarly bruises with fans on Twitter adding “Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!”

Dominion will see the return of Howard alongside Chris Pratt and some familiar faces from the original movies Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Dominion will deal with the fallout following dinosaurs being unleashed into the world amongst regular people, and hopefully provide an action-packed and fitting end to the billion-dollar trilogy.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to debut on June 11, 2021. Check out more of the best upcoming movies of 2020 and beyond.