Jurassic World 3 star Bryce Dallas Howard reveals her reaction to the "awesome" script

Jurassic World: Dominion star Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed her reaction to reading the script for the first time. Howard also provided an update on filming Dominion after a report suggested it would be business as usual for the production from July.

In what’s shaping up to be a dino-mite ending to the World trilogy next year, Howard described the script, co-written by director Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael (with story credits for Derek Connolly), as “awesome” in a recent interview with Collider.

“The script was awesome. It was so exhilarating reading it. My husband got to read it too. We were like ‘ahhh’ just kind of flipping out… we are all so excited to come back together,” Howard said.

Dominion, which will reunite the likes of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, alongside Howard and current series lead Chris Pratt, sure isn’t scaling back its ambitions. But what could curtail things slightly is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite Jurassic World 3 reportedly getting cameras rolling back again in July, Howard isn’t so sure it’s a done deal.

“I do not know. I think they’re going to be making a judgment call relatively soon. But they’re still getting information, they’re still figuring out how to proceed in a way that will totally ensure all of our safety, which is the utmost priority,” Howard explained.

Howard herself has been behind the camera once more, confirming she’s set to direct an episode in The Mandalorian season 2 which is set for release in October.

Jurassic World: Dominion is out in cinemas on June 11, 2021.

