Jonathan Demme taking Honeymoon With Harry

Silence Of The Lambs director Jonathan Demme is currently chewing over a script by Paul Haggis entitled Honeymoon With Harry, with a view to making it his next directing gig.



Described as something that James Brooks would normally produce (i.e. comedy with heart), Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper have already read the two lead roles during read-through.



They would play two men who hate each other but are stuck together by circumstance. Though no contracts have been signed, it’s expected that both will star.



Deadline have posted the following synopsis:



Cooper read the role of a formerly self-centered womanizing booze-hound who changed his ways when he met a girl and fell in love. De Niro read the role of the girl’s father, who recognizes himself in the young man, and tries to break them up. They get engaged anyway.

When she dies tragically just before their wedding, the groom heads off on their honeymoon to drown his sorrows and drink himself to death. There, he meets his almost father-in-law, who has come to spread his daughter’s ashes on her favorite beach.



Haggis adapted the script from an unpublished novel by Bart Baker back in 2004, before he struck gold with Crash and Million Dollar Baby . He was previously attached to direct, but budgetary concerns stalled production.



This would be Demme’s first directing job since his excellent Rachel Getting Married back in 2008, which earned his leading lady Anne Hathaway an Oscar nomination.



Think this sounds like a good project for Demme?



Source: [ Deadline ]