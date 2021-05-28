John Wick 4 casts Rina Sawayama to star alongside Keanu Reeves

Rina Sawayama is set to star in John Wick: Chapter 4 alongside Keanu Reeves in her debut big-screen role, Deadline reports.

Not much is known about the fourth installment of the franchise yet, including who Sawayama will be playing, although it has been confirmed that Ian McShane will be reprising his role as Winston. Production begins this summer, with filming set to take place on location in France, Germany, and Japan.

The most recent movie in the series, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum , was released in 2019 and director Chad Stahelski is returning for part four. "I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4," Stahelski said in a statement. "She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film." John Wick 3 and Army of the Dead screenwriter Shay Hatten is also returning, co-writing the script with Michael Finch.

Although this will be her movie debut, Sawayama has previously appeared on the small screen, with a recurring role in Turn Up Charlie, a Netflix comedy series co-created by and starring Idris Elba as a struggling DJ. Best known for her music career, the British-Japanese singer-songwriter was nominated for the Rising Star prize at this year's BRIT Awards and her debut album, Sawayama, was released last year to widespread critical acclaim.